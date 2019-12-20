Poor conditions? —
I have come to the conclusion that very few like bad weather.
On the other hand, who doesn’t love to sit inside and watch the snowflakes do their thing, particularly if one is a shut-in or being outdoors caroling? But when it comes to outdoor sports, it can be a real setback.
Weather has a dramatic impact on deer movement, for example. It can decrease their movement and one’s effectiveness in hunting these animals.
With extended archery coming up Dec. 26 to Jan. 20, don’t hang up one’s bows quite yet. There are still days of possible harvesting ahead...and readers, just one of those blessed marksmen or women will be carting these animals out of the woods and taken home or to a processor.
There are a couple of tactics one must be acquainted with that may make the difference between harvesting one of these trophies or coming home empty-handed.
Deer will move, just not necessarily in the same direction as they may when calm conditions exist. A light rain with little wind may impair a deer’s sense of hearing, thus giving a hunter a chance to move about more freely and causing attention to the animal’s perception.
Also, heavy downfalls will affect deer movement as well. Much is same consequence as stated above.
Wind, to various degrees, can also be a factor. A light wind can work to one’s favor. Moderate to heavy winds reduce a whitetail’s ability to hear danger.
As the wind blows through the trees and shrubbery, it causes the normal sounds of branches rubbing against each other, possibly old trees falling and numerous other sounds associated with related activities. Keep in mind, deer will seek food on a downwind side.
If one is planning to hunt from a stand, position it not only where the wind is in one’s favor, but also where one can see views in a wide range, possibly with an open field ahead of him.
Do not set the stand so that one’s scent will travel, possibly, in the direction the deer may be gathering. No wind is better than a windy area that will tell deer trouble may be in the neighborhood.
Look for bucks hunkered down in sheltered areas, such as conifer thickets, brush and blowdowns.
If one is hunting on a mountain, head to the opposite side where there is little to no wind blowing against that side. Calmer conditions will be found and possibly deer to go along with it.
Finding evergreens is vital for deer when conditions are problematic. Keep in mind, deciduous trees and brush offer virtually no protection for them when blizzards hit.
Keep in mind that bucks will move in light snow, often seeking a late-cycling doe or a bite of oats before a field is completely buried of this food source.
That sets up one of the most exciting hunting tactics of winter: Tracking.
Locate a large, isolated tract of public land and hike in a mile or more. Try to strike a trail along a ridge pine, brushy creek or trees where plums have grown.
Search for a large set of single tracks, then follow them. Try to think like a deer, then devise a circle and make a loop when the deer just may be sheltering or looking for food.
If you find that the weather may be a problem, make sure ahead of time to wear tall boots, wool and waterproof outer coating. Being warm and safe through the whole expedition is key.
— — — — —
I recently received word that trout are hitting on flies at Lower Twin Lake.
One angler has been seen fly-fishing and producing some very nice trout. These fish are hitting flies on the surface.
One angler called me to tell me he was catching numerous crappie and perch at the same location, saying, “I caught the fish on the Leland crappie magnet.”
He uses the lead-headed jighead with a white plastic attached. There are other colors for this lure, but this seems to produce the best.
— — — — —
I wish to extend a very Merry Christmas and blessed New Year to all.
