Archery season begins Oct. 2 —
I never really was into hunting. It’s true, I used to cover the Derry Rod and Gun Club’s Pheasant Shoot as I did the Kingston Sportsman’s Club competition. It was more for the excitement of watching the kids and their parents or brothers or sisters accompany each other and note the joy coming from their faces as each harvested their fowl. Other than that, I’d rather see the birds go free and do their own thing in the brush of the properties.
Then one day while watching the flatscreen (can’t call it a tube anymore), I came upon a program called Living Below Zero, and I became hooked to archery hunting for caribou. Me? Hunting? Maybe it was about the fact that I wanted to feel assured that the man, woman and their two children would all have enough to eat, thus the importance of this family seeking and finding the needed meat for survival, But, then again, isn’t that why most people hunt?
Recently, I received a release from the Pennsylvania Game Commission announcing the opening date of the 2021-22 statewide archery season, which begins Oct. 2 and lasts until Nov. 13. The season will then continue to Sunday Nov. 14, then go to Nov. 15 to the 19th. There will be a slight recess and then it will resume Dec. 27 and go through Jan 17.
Archers pursuing whitetails in Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) 2B and 5C and 5D, around Pittsburgh and Philadelphia respectively, can start hunting two weeks sooner, get an additional Sunday and can go later into 2022. Archery season in those WMUs runs from Sept. 18 to Nov. 13, then from Sunday, Nov. 14, onto Nov. 15 to 20, continuing to the second Sunday, Nov. 21, and then going from Nov. 22 to 26. It comes back on Dec. 27 and goes through Jan. 29.
Where archery season is record-breaking is in participation. The state’s first season drew a little more than 5,500 participants. In 2020, by comparison, the Game Commission sold a record 373,700 archery licenses, counting those sold to Pennsylvania residents as well as hunters from other states. That was an increase of 9% over 2019 when 341,847 licenses were sold and of nearly 29% over 2010’s license sales of 289,414.
And those buying archery licenses aren’t the only archery deer hunters in the woods. Holders of junior and senior lifetime combination licenses also are permitted to participate in this season and untold number surely do. David Stainbrook, chief of the Game Commission’s Deer and Elk Section, said that is the trend across the country; participation in archery is increasing, and as a result, so is the overall percentage of deer harvests taken by archers.
The National Deer Association (NDA) put some numbers to that, surveying state and provincial wildlife agencies across North America to determine the percentage of the total white-tailed deer harvest taken with a bow or a crossbow. It calculated, over the three years from 2017 through 2019, archers accounted for about 25% of all whitetails harvested nationally. In the 13-state Northeast region, archers took about one-third of the deer harvested in that time. That’s largely in line with what’s going on in the Keystone State.
According to the Game Commission data, archers accounted for 32% of Pennsylvania ‘s total deer harvest in 2017, 30% in 2018, and 37% in 2019. They attributed for 37% again last year, or 160,480 deer, which included 80, 130 bucks. That doesn’t mean archers aren’t adding significantly to the state’s overall deer harvest.
Stainbrook said those figures represent a shift in the harvest rather than additional harvest since many archers also are rifle hunters. They’ve just taken advantage of the seasons available and filling their tags earlier in the fall, with a bow and crossbow, then they might have done with a firearm.
