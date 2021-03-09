Bear harvest sixth-best —
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic may have kept many residents quarantined to their homes, but bear hunters had one thing in mind — to go afield and see if they could harvest black bears in the state of Pennsylvania.
The majority of the sportsmen, women and youth came away successfully harvesting 3,608 animals in the 2020 seasons, the state’s sixth-best bear harvest ever.
It was lower than last year’s record harvest of 4,653. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC), “It aligns with the annual average of 3,675 bears taken over the past five seasons, and it’s the second-highest harvest in that period.”
In as much as archery season was one-week-longer this season, bowhunters surpassed the former records of 561 bears taken with a total of 948 animals harvested. The muzzleloader/special firearms season dropped from 1,340 to 1,038; the general firearms season harvest went from 1,629 to 1,170, and the extended season harvest went from 1,117 to 432, which is a typical count for this category, according to PGC statistics.
There are three variables that influence bear harvests historically: Fall food available, weather and hunter actions. They are known to change from year to year. According to the PGC, “The harvest decline from 2019 to 2020, marks the second time in 20 years the bear harvest in back-to-back years has decreased by 1,000 or more bears. The annual bear harvest has also increased by 1,000 bears over the same period.”
In a manner of three different times in a period of 20 years, the state’s yearly bear kill has increased by 4,000. In each subsequent harvest year, the harvests dropped by hundreds of animals. It rose in 2011 climbing to 4,311 only to drop to 3,632. After 2005’s record harvest of 4,162, the harvest slipped to 3,124 in 2006.
“This ebb-and-flow has appeared in Pennsylvania harvests for the past century,” noted Emily Carrollo, PGC bear biologist. “It’s the nature and reality of bear hunting.”
Analyzed will be the factors that might have affected last year’s harvest in the months to come by employing surveys, field work and research projects. “That work seeks out hunter preferences, examines food availability, and measures the effectiveness of the state’s slate of bear seasons on black bears, particularly pregnant females,” the specialist concluded.
Out of the 67 counties in the commonwealth, bears were harvested in 59 of them, and in 22 of the 23 Wildlife Management Units (WMUs). The largest bear was a 719 pound male, taken with a crossbow on Nov. 7 in Ayr Township, Fulton County, by Abbey Strayer of McConnellsburg. The heaviest bear ever taken in the state was an 875-pounder harvested in 2010 in Middle Smithfield Township, Pike County. Since 1992, seven black bears weighing at least 800 pounds have been lawfully harvested in Pennsylvania hunting seasons.
Broken down county-wise, Potter County finished with 188 bears to take top county. It was followed by Lycoming with 185; Tioga, 184; Clearfield, 157; Monroe, 152; Clinton, 149; Elk, 140; Luzerne, 125, and Carbon with 117.
Locally, in the southwest section of the state, hunters in Somerset County harvested 69 bears; Armstrong, 56; Fayette, 43; Westmoreland, 32; Indiana, 29, Cambria, 24; Allegheny, three, and Greene, two.
***
Pennsylvania’s new hunting and fur-taker licensing system, HuntFishPA, is expected to provide hunters and trappers electronic versions of the licenses they buy, and the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently started the process of allowing hunting and fur-taking eLicenses to be carried afield as an alternative to carrying certain paper licenses.
If adopted, hunters and trappers buying licenses online would continue to be mailed all durable-stock license panels, including harvest tags, and would also be given access to eLicenses. Those buying licenses from an issuing agent would be issued harvest tags at the time of purchase and would have the opportunity to have digital licenses provided through email. Regular fees still would apply for replacement of harvest tags, or where the customer opts for a physical reprint of the license.
