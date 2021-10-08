Another season —
As we look back, for me one set of scripture verses come to mind — Ecclesiastes 1-8. Many people may not remember the name and famous singer, Pete Seeger, but he wrote a song that has gone down in history as one of the all-time favorite folk songs. Its title, “Turn, Turn, Turn,” carried with it a melody that once introduced to it one will never forget it. He originally wrote the melody, but others such as The Byrds and Paul McCartney became noted as making it popular.
Now that we find ourselves in the fall months, we have turned to a new season. Just recently, fall deer archery season for bow hunters has stirred up the adrenalin for many residents of the commonwealth. Thousands of hunters took to the woods in order to start filling their freezers with venison. It’s also a time when bowhunters begin to be rewarded for all the time they’ve spent on ranges practicing, scouting and running trail cameras in recent months.
Farmers are now happy this new season has arrived. Up to this time, animals have done a lot of damage to their crops and property. Landowners have filed complaints about the destruction deer has caused particularly around Philadelphia and Pittsburgh where deer populations remain exceedingly high.
The great thing about hunting, especially in the fall archery season, is that one has a lot of flexibility in deciding where one wishes to hunt and what one what wishes to hunt for. If one is interested in seeing sizable numbers of deer without spending a lot of time walking into a woodland interior, then hunting in suburbia may be to one’s liking. If one prefers the wilderness settings, and fewer hunters, the big woods should be one’s destination.
Hunters should keep in mind that fall is a time of transition and adjustment for deer and what they saw over the summer may be different this autumn for a variety of reasons including deer behavior, food availability and landscape changes.
If one spends the summer scouting for deer and has his or her eyes on one or two trophies, don’t be surprised during the fall season it may disappear. A matter of fact, it may wander off as much as three to five miles from the area that one had spotted large-racked deer. The great thing is others may wander into the path that the others left leaving one great opportunity to harvest bucks of one’s dreams.
Wherever one wishes to go to hunt, it is most important to respect the landowner’s wishes particularly since most of Pennsylvania is comprised of private property and most hunt on private property. Seek permission first before entering the grounds. This holds true particularly in the urban/suburban areas.
The Game Commission urges bowhunters to take only responsible shots at deer to ensure a quick, clear kill. For most, that’s a shot of 20 yards or less at a deer’s broadside or quartering away. Bowhunters should shoot at only deer that are in the maximum effective shooting range — the furthest distance from which a hunter can consistently place arrows into a pie pan-sized target.
Archers are also reminded of regulatory changes in equipment requirements that took effect in 2002. All bows must have a peak draw weight of at least 35 pounds, and broadheads must have at least seventh-eighth inch outside diameter no less than two cutting edges. These edges must be in the same plane throughout the length of the cutting surface.
***
The scriptures nailed it when it was stated, To everything there is a season. So, here we are, not only entering into deer hunting season, but also fall trout stocking. The summer season may be winding to a close, but some great trout fishing opportunities have already opened on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall.
As of the first of this month, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) have already stocked loads of hatchery raised adult Rainbow, Brown and Brook Trout in more than 100 streams and lakes. All stockings will occur Monday through Fridays. The PFBC asks that all anglers remain at least six feet away from others near by (the length of a standard fishing rod. All boaters are reminded to wear life jackets.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.