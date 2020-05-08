Killdeer – multi-talented —
Recently while visiting Latrobe’s Legion-Keener Park, I surprised three birds and a young mallard duck either scampering around or resting peacefully in a large puddle at the eastern part of the compound.
My acquaintance with these small creations goes back to the time when I worked for a gentleman in Oakmont caring for his property and cleaning up after his chickens. They acted so differently than most other birds. So, after putting in a day of my laborious tasks, I looked forward to asking my mother just what these birds were. According to ‘the expert’, as I knew her to be, she told me they were killdeer, a member of the Plover family.
According to a description I read on a Cornell website, they are noisy birds. The adults have a brown back and wings, a white belly, and a white breast with one black band appearing to circle the creature’s head. There is also a white circle beside it as to give the look that one is attached to the other. They are found in fields, stony dry areas as well as around water. Whereas, like many other birds that take flight when spooked, these birds stay grounded while running very quickly. When they sense danger, then they fly.
Killdeer get their name for the shrill, wailing call they give so often. Eighteenth century naturalists also noticed how noisy these birds were, thus giving them names such as the Chattering Plover and the Noisy Plover.
Gravel rooftops attract killdeer for nesting but can be dangerous places to raise a brood. Chicks will be unable to leave a roof because of high parapets and screened drained openings. Adults eventually lure chicks off the roof, which can be dangerous – although one set of chicks survived a leap from a seven-story building.
The male and female of a mated pair pick out a nesting site through a ritual known as a scrape ceremony. The male lowers his breast to the ground and scrapes a shallow depression with his feet. The female then approaches, head lowered, and takes his place. The male then stands with his body tilted slightly forward, tail raised and spread, calling rapidly. Mating often follows.
Killdeer lay their eggs into an empty nest, adding other materials later on. Some items they pick up as they are leaving and toss over their shoulder into the nest. In one nest in Oklahoma, people found more than 1,500 pebbles that had been accumulated this way.
The killdeer’s broken wing-act leads predators away from a nest but doesn’t keep cows or horses from stepping on eggs. To guard against large hoofed animals, the killdeer uses quite a different display, fluffing itself up, displaying its tail over its head, running at the beast to attempt to make it change its path.
A well-known denizen of dry habitats, the killdeer is actually a proficient swimmer. Adults swim well in swift-flowing water, and chicks can swim across small streams. The oldest record killdeer was at least 10 years, 11 months old when it was recaptured and rereleased during bang operations in Kansas.
And, by the way, one may be thinking “What was Pee Vee doing down in Legion-Keener Park on one of the coldest days of spring?” Would you believe, I was releasing a field mouse I had caught in a havahart trap in my basement and I was giving it a second chance to live life as a mouse could and should, in the great outdoors. Fortunately, I know the difference between the house mouse and a field mouse. This critter was colored brown. The house mouse is black-haired. If released in the park for instance, it will die. Field mice can live inside or outside.
One website suggested I release my little black inhabitants in the garage.
It so happens this is a family thing. My brother catches mice in his basement and then frees them many miles from his home on the way to work. Do you think there is something in our DNA?
