Before I get started on the main topic of the day, I have to tell you of my ‘happy cheer” in as much as I live-trapped my second groundhog in my backyard on August 20. It outsmarted me for two weeks until I changed baits, this time using an ear of corn smothered in four-year old peanut butter. These animals have a sweet tooth, so I’m told, so it only made sense that it couldn’t pass up this wonderful treat.
The intruder was transferred to an undisclosed place where it was released into the wild. Oh, what joy it must have had after sitting in the trap all day, well-nourished, by the way.
***
I received an interesting phone call this week from a gentleman who informed me that it won’t be long until St. Vincent Lake would be celebrating its 100th year anniversary. Other visitors to the landmark have phoned me with inquiries about activities around the lake as well, as what the future may hold for it. I learned of a priest who oversees that body of water. I tried to get a hold of him, but he failed to get back to me as of press time.
Questions over time have been directed my way. I was able to ascertain answers for most of them. For instance, “Why were a number of trees cut down around the lake? I was told by one caller that it was necessary because the trees had to be cut or they may be blown over, preventing adequate flow of Monastery Run that flows right next to the lake. It was interesting to learn that the body of water is also called Four Mile Run and that there are actually two Four Mile Runs in our area, the other one in Ligonier. The outflow of the lake goes into the stream. On the western side of the lake is a small marsh made up of vegetation and stagnant water. Whether it feeds the lake or not is still in question.
A gentleman who called me and wished to remain anonymous questioned what the future would bring for St. Vincent Lake. He heard that it might be drained, turning it into a wetland. He spoke of noticing erosion of the banks all around the lake and wondered if anything would be done about it. Not having any verification that such procedures would take place, I have only to leave those as questions for the time being.
Fishing at one time used to be tops. I remember my good friend, Frank Miedel, who to this day I will always refer as the “carp master.” One summer he caught and returned 95 fish, his all-time record high. Latrobe’s master angler Steve Gordon used to frequent the lake and always came away smiling. Not anymore. “That lake needs to be dredged,” he said. “Fishing is nothing like it used to be.”
When I first came to these parts, I was told the lake was a consistent four feet deep all the way across. There was also a boat dock. Remnants of it are still there with just a few sticks projecting out of the water’s surface.
One fellow told me he remembers ice skating on the frozen surface during winter months. “That lake must be preserved because of its historical significance.”
Lots of geese and ducks have made the lake their home. Their “discharge” does not contribute to the cleanliness of the water. With people feeding these birds, I don’t see these species leaving any time soon. The City of Latrobe used to have problems with geese. Administrators hired a man to visit Legion-Keener Park every morning for a period of time where his dog would chase them away from Loyalhanna Creek adjacent to the park.
From this naturalist point of view, I would like to see steps taken to preserve history if at all possible. Caring about our wildlife should be key to help preserve and conserve our environment.
