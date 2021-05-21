Big bass in area lakes —
June 12 begins large and smallmouth seasons for 2021. With reference to that, may it be noted that area lakes such as Keystone State Park Lake, Twin Lakes and compounds on private properties all have large bass as part of inhabitants. To bring home this point, for example, a couple of years ago, former Latrobe resident Mark Ludwig hauled in a 23-inch largemouth bass from Keystone State Park Lake on a Creme plastic worm.
Upper Twin Lake is a 20-acre impoundment located in Westmoreland County near Greensburg. It is a clear, productive lake with a maximum depth of approximately 30 feet. The lake is managed for bass under the Big Bass regulations. An official from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stated that he was told that an angler caught a largemouth weighing more than 12 pounds from Lower Twin Lake.
Mammoth Dam is a 25-acre lake full of these fish 10 pounds and greater. To make the point, an angler was known to catch 23-inch, 10-pound largemouth bass. That’s not far from the state record. This is definitely the place to catch trophy bass.
Other great places to catch sizeable bass are Bridgeport Reservoir, Quemahoning Dam, Northmoreland Lake, and Loyalhanna Creek.
It seems anglers have a passion for bass fishing. In order to catch them, one must be aware of their food habits. Their diet includes practically any kind of living organism that will fit into its mouth. This makes largemouth quite “angular-friendly” meaning that they will strike practically any kind of artificial lure or live bait and will feed on the bottom, on the surface or anywhere in between.
Compared to scent-oriented species such as catfish, largemouth bass have a poorly developed sense of smell. Many fishermen believe adding scent to their lures improves to their success, mainly because they seem to hold onto these lures a little longer, giving the angler extra time to set the hook. Salted worms and other flavored baits dramatically increase their catch rate. Lures that create sound or vibration are often more effective than those that do not. Many experienced bass anglers swear by rattlebaits, bladebaits and noisy topwaters.
A largemouth bass begins feeding on tiny aquatic animals called zooplankton. As the fish gets bigger, it focuses on larger items such as crayfish, mice, salamanders, frogs, worms, leeches, snails, turtles, and even small snakes.
As a rule, largemouth will take bigger food items than smallmouth, probably because their mouth is so much bigger. It’s not unusual, for example, for a largemouth to grab a baitfish half its own length. Small morsels are literally inhaled. If the food items won’t fit easily, the bass grabs it anyway it can: Headfirst, sideways, or even by the tail. But it always turns the prey in order to swallow it headfirst; otherwise, the spiny dorsal fin of a large baitfish would catch in the bass’s throat.
Of all the fishing I did in the longtime number of years I fished the bodies of water in Westmoreland County, I have definitely caught my share of bass whether it be small or largemouth bass. The biggest smallmouth bass I tagged was from the Loyalhanna Creek at Legion-Keener Park’s trestle measuring 17 inches. My largest largemouth came out of the Ligonier Camp and Conference Center, formerly the Ice Pond, measuring 22 and one-quarter inches. I missed winning the fishing derby by three-quarters of an inch.
The baits that I never used to leave at home when going for bass were Rapala’s gray and white jointed and regular crank baits, Rebel crayfish, and Leland crankbaits. I have caught bass on every crankbait lure the company has produced. My white spinnerbait lure also produced many big fish including my large largemouth, my biggest pike and other smaller fish.
Always make sure the line that one has on the reel is new, not old and it matches the weight of the fish one is attempting to catch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.