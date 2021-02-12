Prime perch time —
February is prime perch time for loading up on these tasting fish. In as much as Acme Dam for example, has frozen over with five plus inches of the crystalized water, this is evidenced that it has the continued reputation of being one of the best places for catching these gamefish.
One may choose to jig with plugs, without them, or attaching spoons. One thing an angler to keep in mind, movement is the key. From now into March, perch are on the move a lot. Thus, these frigid days it is important for anglers to drill at least four to five holes and work each one to get the fish’s attention.
One lure, for example, is a Leland Crappie Jig with a white plastic body attached. Just slide it onto the silver hook from the back of the white plastic jig and slowly pull it into place. Then take the jig and tie it onto the line. Lower it through the hole in the ice and let it fall to the bottom. Move it up and down slowly. Stop, then bring it up. Stop again, and then let it drop a foot or so and jiggle. By going through a number of different motions, anglers will come to know what works and what doesn’t.
Yellow perch are notorious for constantly hanging around where they know food is prevalent. If minnows can be located, it goes without saying, perch will be in the locale. In general, channel edges, deep and shallow mud flats, points that gradually taper, submerged weed beds in coves and rocky reefs are hotspots for forage.
Regardless of water depth, ice fishing for yellow perch generally starts at the near the bottom especially this time of year where larva, crustaceans, minnows and other important prey species prey are found. When fishing the bottom with artificial lures, for example, let them drop quickly, creating disruption several times developing motions stirring up the bottom. The perch will think the muddy water is baitfish causing the disturbance.
Ultra-light jigging rods are popular for winter perch fishing. I’ve always preferred six-pound ice-fishing monofilament line. My preference has always been jigging using The Bobber With A Brain, invented by Latrobe’s Frank Moff. What I like so much about it is that I can tie three knots on its rig but only use as many loop knots as I prefer. I can then slide on a number six or eight double hooks onto the loops, as many as I desire. For perch, I may start with one hook at the bottom and work my way up from there. If I catch a fish on the bottom hook and have to cut the line, I can do so, and then move up to the next loop, sliding on the next double hook and the bait to follow. Slick, if I don’t say so myself.
Have you ever thought of using spoons and blades when jigging? Straight blade baits and straight or slightly bent lures are great for both attracting and catching these fish. Acme or Northland both have excellent blade baits. Rattling spoons models will do the trick as well. The added noise not only helps attract perch but seems to stimulate them into biting. Gold and dark colors attract best late and white silver and light colors work early in the morning and days with cloudy skies. Regardless of size, spoons and blade baits are good replica forage imitators that vibrate and move in the water well and produce lots of flash. Whether prospecting or trying to hook up a large specimen, allow these offerings to create a lot of attention.
Remember, when doing this type of fishing, always keep the hole clear of ice which should be at least six inches in circumference. The last thing wanted is to get the line frozen in the ice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.