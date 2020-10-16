By the book —
Just a note to say that I was extremely disturbed to learn that there are ordinances in Latrobe protecting feral cats, primarily, “it is illegal to feed feral cats.” Thus, as different websites pointed out, they will kill just about any kind of wildlife just to survive.
I contacted the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) and was told it will not enforce any of the laws concerning these animals. A feral cat is considered a domestic animal. “We do not deal with domestic cats,” I was told. Disturbing.
***
I was pleasantly happy to learn that Longbridge Station is back open after a period of being closed due to the pandemic. Located at 2799 Route 30 East, Ligonier, I was told they still carry a large selection of fishing supplies including all live bait except maggots. This is one of the few small shops still left in the area. There is even a vending machine outside the front door where bait can be purchased. Concerning minnows and shiners, bulk ordering is available. For additional questions, one can call them at 724-995-8325.
***
When it comes to hunting, there are specific hunting regulations taken from the 2020-21 Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Hunting Summary booklet. I will not list them all, but only those that I feel are pertinent to the southwestern part of the state.
“It is unlawful to hunt in or around any area where artificial or natural bait, food, hay, grain, fruit, nuts, salt, chemicals or minerals, including their residues — regardless the type or quantity — are used or have been used in the past 30 days, as an enticement to lure game or wildlife. Hunters are responsible for ensuring an area has not been baited before they begin hunting. They should physically inspect the area and question the landowners, guides and caretakers. This section does not pertain to hunting near areas where accepted farming or habitat-management practices are taking place (example: hunting near food plots on game lands is legal). The manipulation of crops for dove hunting is permitted. Any natural or manmade nonliving bait can be used to attract coyotes.”
“It is unlawful to 1) to hunt in unharvested buckwheat, corn, sorghum or soybean field without permission from the owner or caretaker; 2) operate a motor vehicle on any cleared field or property without the landowner’s permission; 3) block lanes to cultivated fields, mailboxes or private property; 4) leave gates open; 5) damage real or personal property; 6) break down or damage fences; 7) harass or injure livestock.”
“Decoys simulating food — such as artificial corn to attract turkeys or waterfowl — are considered artificial bait and are illegal. The use of living decoys is prohibited for all hunting and trapping. Electronic decoys can be used for hunting crows, waterfowl and doves.”
“During the regular firearms deer season, it is unlawful to take or attempt to take other wild birds or mammals, except game birds on regulated hunting grounds, migratory waterfowl, coyotes outside of any big game season (deer, bear, elk or turkey), feral swine, wild boar and bears.”
Raccoons, foxes, coyotes, bobcats, striped-skunks, opossums and weasels may be hunted any hour, day or night except for reasons of furtaking. Procure a summary book to find additional ruling on this subject.
“A License to Carry Firearms permit is required to carry a handgun concealed, or have it loaded in a motor vehicle. License to Carry Firearms permits are issued by the county sheriff. While engaged in activities regulated by the Game and Wildlife Code, a License to carry Firearms permit only entitles the holder to carry handguns that fall within this classification. Sportsman’s Firearm’s Permits are issued by county treasurers. A person holding a Sportsman’s Firearms Permit may not carry a concealed handgun or loaded handgun in a motor vehicle and may not carry a handgun while bowhunting or spotlighting.”
Finally, “It is unlawful to hunt wildlife while under the influence of controlled substances or alcohol.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.