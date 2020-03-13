Boat covers —
It’s old news by now, but in my opinion, it’s still worth mentioning.
Pittsburgh has an alligator and deer problem. The latest whitetail dilemma has been in the North Hills.
The explosion of population of these animals is giving the Pennsylvania Game Commission something more to think about. No plan of attack has been established to eradicate these deer.
On the flip side of the coin is the introduction of the four alligators that were apparently let go by persons who had once purchased them as pets, and allegedly let them go in area waters, where four have been netted.
The alligator tale reminded me of one of my columns a good many years ago concerning a customer of my bait shop bringing in a fish for me to identify it. To make a long story short, it turned out to be a very dangerous species — a piranha — again, a pet let go when it got too big and put in area waters, this time the Loyalhanna Creek caught off Rolling Rock Bridge in Latrobe.
In this case, my suggestion would be to contact the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission for further advice just what to do with these creatures.
— — — — —
Now, that we are heading into spring, every tool possible will be taken out of storage and refurbished, so when trout season begins, other fish seasons will also follow suit.
Boat owners are no different. Many boat-minded fishers probably have kept their boats sitting in their backyards.
The winter temps have definitely affected the material and may just have to be replaced. The question that looms through owner’s minds is, “Which one is the best?”
Choosing the right marine canvas fabric for one’s boat, yacht or other watercraft is critical in getting the best performance and value for one’s investment.
There are four I shall talk about today. They are Stamoid, Sunbrella, Aqualon and Weblon Regatta yacht fabric.
Stamoid marine fabrics are made from strong polyester marine fabric coated with good-looking vinyl that is colorfast, mildew resistant and waterproof. The fabric is coated on both side and the company’s light fabric is coated on the exterior only, leaving the polyester fabric exposed on the interior.
The fabrics are very reliable, have little fade over the long haul and offer the advantage of being waterproof.
That being said, the waterproof property limits the scopes of its use. This company’s covers trap water inside and could result in mold in mildew. It is known to have a high price tag with limited color selection.
Finally, Weblon Regatta Yacht fabric is extremely tough and durable vinyl designed for marine use. The polyester fabric with exceptional dimensional stability is fade resistant, resists abrasion, and chafing better than most fabrics. Its biggest drawback is its stiffness after a few years outdoors leading to cracking upon folding.
Sunbrella is a rugged, woven acrylic fabric specially designed for the extremes of the outdoors. Its durability in long term exposure to the elements is well deserved.
Although its fabric is water-resistant, it has the advantage of breathability, which allows moisture to escape through the fabric. This give the covers a unique advantage. They can shed water droplets from rain and boat washing very efficiently, but still let the water moisture in your boat’s bridge or cockpit area escape through the top of the cover.
On the negative side, the standard Sunbrella marine canvas fabrics are not waterproof, just water-resistant.
Aqualon is a polyester fabric coated with a pigmented vinyl resin on the exterior.
It is the least expensive of the outdoor canvas fabrics, yet it is durable, light, and easy to maintain. The fabric is lightweight, does not harden or crack and remains flexible for life of the fabric. The vinyl coating also makes it waterproof, and overall, is a great bargain for those on a budget.
Aqualon fabrics does not have the longevity compared to the others mentioned. Damaged by the UV factor, it may last no longer than five years.
With all said and done, I have heard that Amish tarps are probably the best and very economical.
