Geese scare —
If one were to go down behind the high rises on the Dalton Fitness Path in Latrobe and look over the embankment, at one time one might see as many as 200 geese within sight. Even if one were to walk closer to Legion-Keener Park, there were always at least 50 geese in the water, along the banks or feeding in grass.
But no more. Recently, as of the first week of May, one lonely goose seems to be all that has taken up residence behind these high buildings all by its lonesome. One can only imagine what it is thinking.
One day as I scootered around the park, I came upon an elderly man sitting on his scooter nestled in the shrubbery overlooking the trestle. As is a habit of mine, I like to motor up to individuals especially sitting by themselves and stir up a conversation of sorts with them. I never know what I will learn and vice versa.
From the hat he was wearing, I could tell he was a veteran. I always feel obligated to thank these heroes for serving for me in the military. That’s the least I could do. It didn’t take long to toss ideas back and forth about just what happened to the rest of the geese. He noted all he could see was one. Then he followed with a theory that he was convinced happened to the other waterfowl.
“It was last summer,” he began, “the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) erected a corral behind the stadium. It was devised to attract these birds and hold them for collection. After they collected about 200 geese, the birds were gathered up and taken away and slaughtered.”
“No kidding,” I stated. “Yup,” he said.
One should know by now that no one makes remarks like those and gets away with it. I had to call the PGC and get their take on the matter. When I told a representative what this fellow had told me, the woman disputed the false allegations. “We would never do that!” she said. The geese were probably killed by hunters or made a home in another location.”
One has to feel for the lonely goose whose relatives are nowhere to be found.
***
Congratulations go out to Jordan Stranko of Latrobe who caught a 24-inch golden rainbow trout in Four Mile Run near Ligonier on April 10.
***
On one of my returns back home along the Dalton Fitness Path one sunny day earlier in May did I see a bird standing along the water’s edge that was new to my eyes. The top of its head, neck and back were all black, and the chest, breast and belly were white. Since I was sitting on my scooter some distance from this creature, I couldn’t make out some of the streaks of colors that may have been visible if I had been closer, but at least what I saw gave me a start to pinpoint what this bird could be.
Memorizing as much coloring and where it could be found, I returned home and pulled up “Ducks in Southwestern Pennsylvania” on my computer. There it was. What I zeroed in on was a hooded merganser. They like to hang out near fresh water to feed on small fish, crayfish and other crustaceans and aquatic insects. This was one of the “fish ducks,” as they are referred to, the other two being the common merganser, the most abundant covering the largest portion of the continent, and the red breasted merganser that spends its winters on the coast living in saltwater.
The breed of waterfowl I saw was from southeastern Alaska, central British Columbia and southwestern Alberta to southwestern Oregon, central Idaho, northwestern Montana, from central Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, south to Kansas, northern Louisiana and northern Georgia. Hooded mergansers prefer forested wetland systems, where they nest in tree cavities or do so in nest boxes and lay an average of 9-11 eggs.
