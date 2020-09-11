Hunting — a sport? —
I happened to chance upon Roger Parks, an old friend with years that go back farther than I can remember. I met him at the building he is fixing up that once housed Payne and Dumont. In the short amount of time we shot the breeze, he told me a story, which he was part of in 1963.
It’s concerning a hunter-trapper course that everyone who hunts or traps in the state is required to take even to this very day.
“Our class was located in the basement of the Doherty Building located at the corner of Depot and Jefferson Streets. Also, on the bottom floor was a rifle range,” he stated, chuckling as he revealed the facts.
Here is where it really got interesting. “The instructor then would take us to Legion-Keener Park where we would shoot clay pigeons over Loyalhanna Creek in direction of the housing development.” He then burst forth with this bit of information. “You’d think those BBs from the shotgun shells would have made little dents in the houses.”
I called the Pennsylvania Game Commission in Bolivar, but no one was old enough to substantiate this practice. I can only imagine a new outdoor range was relocated soon thereafter!
***
Recently, I was browsing on the computer for a different type of hunting story that might draw readers into wanting to read my column. When I located “Is Hunting a Sport?” by Jerry Bullock in Hunting magazine dated February 14, 2017, I couldn’t pass onto something else. Originally, running in the Idaho Falls Post Register and the Idaho State Journal, it does give one food for thought.
Sports as it is known throughout the world bear the definition whereby “an individual or team competes against another or others.” In essence whether competitors are hitting, bouncing balls or sliding pucks, each has one thing in mind, to top his or her opponent and coming out on top.
When this writer pointed out that hunting cannot be a sport, he set my mind twirling and whirling in a whole new direction.
“The term ‘sportsman’ is often applied to hunters, fishermen and trappers, but is that the correct moniker? I even use it grudgingly, because that term is recognized and aids communication. But is that what we are? Are we engaged in a sport? I think not,” he stated.
His interpretation as he sees it is this. “The animals we hunt are not opponents. It is an abiding mystery that, while the hunter may claim the life of the quarry, the animal is never seen as vanquished or defeated. As we sit by an animal we have killed and feel its body heat still within it, we feel humility and some sadness. This is not the time nor the place for high fives or fist pumps. Those behaviors are for the end zone of the junior high mentalities in the NFL.”
He pointed out, “Hunting is not a game; hunters are not players. Every year 50, 60, 70 hunters out of every 100 come home empty-handed. And they all go back the next year, optimistic again. Why? Because it is the hunt as much or more than the kill. One never feels as alive as when lashing on those boots, loading the magazine, shouldering the rifle, and setting out into the hills and fields and marshes to hunt and maybe kill.”
I can identify with that. When I went on fishing trips with my boat, the feeling of pushing off from land, leaving all my troubles behind, on land, gave me such peace, that to this day I can still feel the monkey being lifted off my back and entering into a new paradise that words can’t describe.
And truer words have never been spoken, “The hunter, the fisherman, and the trapper, do far more for conservation than any other segment of society.”
