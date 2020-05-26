Trout being devoured —
Before I get to my main story, I had a run in with my neighbor here recently, and he shared with me that he and his family took a kayaking trip down the Loyalhanna Creek. This is not a rare thing to do. What I am trying to encourage is for more folks who love the outdoors to become enveloped in the beauty of Pennsylvania wildlife.
He stated that they put in at third bridge. They floated downstream and got back on land at the bridge at the Oasis, a two-hour trip. It may have been a bit chilly that day, but the sun was so inviting that it brought everyone out of the woodwork.
I recall some friends taking me down the creek in their kayak years ago. We put in at Shelving’s Rock and got out at where Lattanzio’s Junk Yard used to stand. What memories I have of that glorious trip! And now on to my feature of the week.
I received a phone call a couple weeks ago about large birds cleaning out the lakes, eating all the trout. Today, I received another call, and I was told that a few anglers are getting fish. The waters are still clear, the algae’s not growing, and the fish aren’t hitting. He said he got five fish in two hours, two trout and three crappies on a Kastmaster lure, trolling it from his boat.
During the duration of his ‘adventures,’ he noticed these large birds swooping down and zeroing in on trout, not once or twice, but more times you can count. I asked him if he knew what kind these birds were, and he answered to the negative. So, I did a little research and concluded what they may be.
Many years ago, while attending a Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited meeting, I learned that only 3% of all the trout stocked are caught by fishers. The rest are taken by such animals as raccoons and birds of prey. Thus, I found the ‘problem children’ to be eagles, osprey, and cormorants.
Most everyone recognizes eagles by now, our national bird, as it stands out wherever in is seen. If it would have been one of the culprits at Twin Lakes, I’m sure the fisherman would have told me what was eating the trout. Since he could not identify it, I have narrowed them down to the three mentioned above. One thing is for sure: Eagles eat lots of fish.
Ospreys are large eagle-like hawks showing up along the major rivers and their tributaries and around lakes ponds and reservoirs. They require areas where there is an abundant amount of fish which they forage within a reasonable distance from its nest, but occasionally 12 miles away. They prefer nesting along a lake or reservoir and not fast running water.
Their plumage is dark brown above and white below. Its head is largely white with a black patch across each cheek. A conspicuous crook to the wings, creates a characteristic “M” shape, and black “wrist” marks are good field identifiers. Ospreys hover 50 to 150 feet in the air and then plunge to the water for their fish prey, sometimes going all the way under.
Like eagles, ospreys build bulky nests of sticks and twigs, lined with inner bark, sod and grasses. Sometimes they add debris (rope, fishnet fragments, cans, etc.,). They live in live or dead trees, on the ground, or on manmade structures. The female incubates 36 to 42 days and the young leave their nest when they are 51 to 59 days old.
The Doubled Crested Cormorant is a dark, long-bodied bird that floats low in the water with its thin neck and bill raised; perches upright near water with wings half spread to dry. Generally distributed in North America, it is the only one likely to be seen inland in most areas. The Cormorant nests in trees or over the water. Its incubation is 25-to-33 days. After three to four weeks, the young leave, returning to the nest occasionally to be fed, leaving at nine to ten weeks to live independently.
I hope this helps for bird identification.
