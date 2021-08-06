Big Goldfish —
Recently, I received a telephone call from the owner of Dan’s Fly Shop in Lake City, Colorado, who told me of a new addition he had created using Latrobe’s Kenny Igo and Russ Mowry’s Green Weenie’s fly. “What I did,” he stated, “was to add a bit of pink flash to the fly. It’s killing the trout like crazy,” he added. And to think it all started in Mowry’s basement on Orchard Drive.
***
Many years ago, when I had my bait and tackle shop, I recall a young chap bringing in a fish and dangling it in front of my face with a question mark written all over his face. “Sir, could you tell me what kind of fish this is?” I was uncertain as well and had to do a little investigation. My research revealed something I never would have expected in 100 years. What it turned out to be was a piranha, a fish of foreign waters. Apparently, somebody had taken their pet and dumped it in the Loyalhanna Creek. This youngster had hooked onto this foreigner under the Rolling Rock Bridge that crossed the creek on Ligonier Street. When I saw him again, I asked him what he did with it. “I had it mounted!” he stated.
***
Recently, it was broadcasted that large goldfish were released by pet owners into bodies of water. Does that sound familiar? The news release stated that the fish are contributing to poor water quality in some lakes in ponds in Minnesota: “Authorities in Burnsville, Minnesota, have urged residents and owners of pet goldfish not to dispose of the family pet in lakes and ponds. The city tweeted a warning that doing so has resulted in the takeover of one local lake by overgrown goldfish.”
As the fish have grown bigger, the size of footballs, they muck up the bottom sediments and uproot plants.
Last November, wildlife officials found thousands of goldfish swimming in Big Woods Lake, a suburb of Minneapolis. A team had to remove a truckload of 500,000 of the goldfish due to environmental issues by the fish. The problem has cropped up in Boulder, Colorado, and Lake Tahoe, Nevada, where researchers found thousands of goldfish in local lakes in both areas years ago.
The act of dumping aquatic fish pets into ponds and creeks is illegal. It’s considered “illegal fish stocking,” and it has turned up in every corner of Minnesota, as laid out in a piece in Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, a magazine from the state’s Department of Natural Resources. Such fish stocking upsets the balance of existing natural fish communities and spreads disease, the piece points out.
Unknown to many individuals, goldfish are considered invasive species that uproot underwater plants and compete with native fish for food and shelter. Speedy reproducers, the fish live up to 25 years and are a real pain to remove.
If one is a goldfish pet owner, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommends putting Goldie up for adoption. Another alternative is to contact a local veterinarian or pet retailer to find ways to humanely dispose of the fish without causing harm to native fish species in your local neighborhood.
***
One may think of goldfish as being on the invasive species list, but did you know there are other invasive species that have taken to the waters of our country? Common carp is one of these fish that have gained a reputation for damaging aquatic habitats. These may pose a threat to wetlands that are used by many fish as spawning and nursery habitats. They are believed to stimulate algal bloom formation by increasing nutrient release from sediments and decreasing algal grazing which the juvenile carp prey upon.
A relative of the carp, about 3,000 invasive koi fish were recently dumped in the Colorado Lake back in February according to ZME Science. They were fish from a store, it was believed. They are now swarming the water, wiping out native species and dramatically altering the environment. Kristin Cannon, wildlife manager, stated, “We strongly encourage the public not to dump their unwanted pet fish into our waters. It’s bad for our waters, as well as illegal.”
