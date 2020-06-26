Boating During Summer —
There are two types of anglers. Those who will stay snug to the shores, and their counterparts who will go afloat. As we get into the warmer temps of this season, more people will be taking to the water. It’s all part of the ‘game.’ What comes with it are rules that sports-minded individuals must certainly abide by if all goes well as planned.
Before taking to the water, check out the all-day forecast. Pennsylvania residents know that the sun might be shining in the morning, but in the afternoon, a drizzle or storm may pop up. Be prepared and ready for such occurrences. If one is new to boating, this is no time to be caught by a squall.
Other surprises may consist of having too little clothing on. Don’t be afraid to overdress. You can always take something off, but it’s hard to put something on you don’t have along. Layer up is the practical solution. I used to wear light long underwear all summer. When I left early in the morning, I needed it as was the case upon return. I sure was glad I had it.
If at all possible, load your boat ahead of time. When I had my own boat, I never removed anything. Made it practical that way. It not only saves time, but also prevents holding up boaters who want to put their boats in the water or take them out.
Always pack a variety of food, water being the priority substance. Good protein foods will supply needed energy. I, for example, pack Keto Protein Bars. Better to have more food than not enough.
Carry a bottle in which to urinate. Some lakes have Porta-Johns. Use them if at all possible.
Remember, it is prohibitive to pollute the environment. One can get fined if caught.
Make sure all valuables are kept in waterproof packaging. Recently, I was fishing with a friend when our boat capsized, and I was submerged in water. I, my wallet, was drenched from head to foot. If I had put these contents in some kind of protection, all would still be in good shape. My fishing license was ruined.
Tell someone on the shore where you are going and when you will be returning. Couple of weeks ago, while boating out on a large lake, we came upon two stranded anglers. One man stated that if we hadn’t come along to help him get back to the dock, he may have been stranded there all night.
Sometimes we think life jackets are extra luggage we have to lug. But they are as stated. Find yourself in the drink without wearing one and realize the consequences.
Have a first-aid kit onboard. I was fishing years ago with a friend out in his boat. He was fishing lures and happened to snag one in the top of his scalp. It took him two hours to get it out. Topping it off with iodine was the proper way to prevent infection.
Carry a toolbox on board, filled with the necessary tools to repair mechanical devices if need be. Also, throwing in some spare parts may be a good idea.
Don’t forget the oars designed for the boat. Kayak oars won’t do it for rowboats and ones for rowboats won’t do it for pontoon boats. Always keep the proper devices for your boats.
***
We were just coming off the water at Quemahoning Dam when we noticed two anglers ahead of us taking their boat out of the water. As they were tying their boat down, one gentleman reached inside his boat and brought out two of the most beautiful trout I had ever seen in my life. After washing them off in thee lake, he put them inside the truck and the duo left. They were some of the lucky few that caught something that day.
