Stings and things —
When famed boxer Mohammed Ali coined his expression, “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee,” I’d almost wager he wasn’t referring to nature as I often share about in this column.
On the other hand, there are a lot of little creatures crawling, wandering or flying about that few people give much thought to. A couple of weeks ago, I decided to set up at the Latrobe Farmer’s Market at Legion-Keener Park. Not only was I astonished to see how many people were not wearing masks, but they thought nothing to exposing their arms and legs to unwanted visitors such as ants, spiders and chiggers.
You may be asking the question, “What’s a chigger?” It is a small bug that is part of the arachnid family that lives in areas with tall grass and are among the most common source of bug bite. Chiggers frequently attach themselves to skin near the ankles, around the waist and in warm areas of the body, like the folds of the elbows and knees.
Chigger bites are initially painless, but cause itchy hives or pimple-like bumps that last about a week. If you think you’ve been the victim, take a shower to remove any potentially still attached to your skin. Ice and anti-itch cream can help manage discomfort. If the prolonged agony persists, seek out a doctor.
Another one of those little critters we see a lot of down at the market is the black ant. It and its cousin, the fire ant, hang out a lot down there. Even though a black ant is harmless, the fire ant will sting resulting in a pus-filled blister. I found out what that was all about after returning home, and after a few days, noticed something completely new to me. After doing a little research, I learned what caught me off guard, but contributed to my “outer-beauty.” There it was, down near my ankle, a blister that appeared to be pus-filled. I read where people are inclined to want to pop them but shouldn’t. I heeded to a website’s writer’s advice.
Fire ant stings commonly occur on the feet and ankles, and usually the result of stepping on an ant mound. They’re initially painful, but within a few minutes the pain is replaced with itching and burning, which can last for a few days. Having the pain of neuropathy on my legs is no bonus gift.
I found this interesting. “In most cases, fire ant stings are just irritating, but for some could turn dangerous. An allergy to fire ant venom may trigger dizziness, confusion, trouble breathing, and swelling of the throat and even lack of consciousness. These symptoms require urgent care.”
Home treatment may include cold compresses, oatmeal baths, and antihistamines.
Ants aren’t the only multi-legged creature that will plant a blister on a person. Blister beetles will, too, for the exception that they don’t bite. Instead, they release a protective chemical called cantharidin that can cause painful blisters and lesions when they are crushed on the skin.
Signs of a reaction appear 24 to 48 hours after contact. It’s annoying but shouldn’t leave lasting skin damage. Mild reactions don’t require treatment and will heal on their own. Don’t attempt to pop the blister. It can lead to an infection.
We all know that the mosquito bites are annoying, to say the least. Someone once asked me why God ever created mosquitos since they are so pesky. In the little bit of research, I’ve done, I found out that bats’ nourishment comes from consuming these.
In addition, did you know mosquitos carry such diseases such as Zika, West Nile Virus and Dengue fever? Since itching can cause scratching, by doing so, bacteria can be forced from under the fingernails into the skin. Symptoms can be treated with topical itch-relief ointments.
If you are exposing yourself to the great outdoors this summer, you may want to take precautionary measures, like wearing long sleeve shirts or pants to ward off attackers!
