Both Crawfish Habits
If someone were to tell me that keeping crayfish in aquariums is gaining in popularity, I would be totally amazed. I didn’t know that they could even live out of the water until I received a phone call recently from an angler who was walking behind the boathouse at Twin Lakes (lower lake) when he spotted one very large creature walking in the grass. We both knew they were aquatic species but weren’t cognizant of the fact that crayfish can live months out of the water given the right conditions.
“I’ve seen their holes in the woods,” he said.
Researching the subject somewhat further, I learned these animals aren’t that difficult to keep requiring only the simplest living conditions. All one needs is an enclosure with a small body of fresh water deep enough to cover the animal completely, and a rock or a branch that allows it to climb out of the water (without being able to escape). It is important for the crayfish to stick its head above water since it needs lots of oxygen to exist. Installing an aerator would be an asset to this animal. If it can’t climb out of the water easily, it will drown.
When I mentioned that the caller had seen holes in the woods, I discovered upon my research that these animals can live both under the water or above it for months on end on land if it can find water nearby where it can burrow down to get its life’s saving nourishment — oxygen.
In an article written by Joe Boggs from Ohio State University, he told of his recently discovered find, volcanic looking structures protruding from the ground some eight inches high with large circles in the center. He described these protrusions as “mud chimneys.” “No other animal produces such unique mud structures in Ohio,” he said. I could find no other references on the internet that refers to places animals live such as how these crayfish reside.
Referred to as “land lobsters,” they are also called “terrestrial crayfish” in as much as they do not live directly in the water like the animals mentioned earlier in this column. But they do have one thing in common. They both need oxygen to live, and both use their gills to extract it from the water.
To extract it from the ground water, crayfish must dig their burrows down to the ground water so they have a ready source if they need to rely on it for breathing. “Where are these “chimney located?” one may ask. Boggs narrowed it down to streambeds, ponds, and/or around shallow ditches.
It may be interesting to note that these animals begin building these “chimneys,” under the earth and then throw the soft mud up around their exit holes as they excavate the soil. Using their claws, they shove the mud in place until the burrow takes shape. After it has reached a certain height according to the wishes of each animal, it is dried by the sun and becomes hard as a rock.
There’s a downside to the building of these structures. When one decides to mow his yard, hitting these chimneys with the blades will only dull the blades, blast out clay-shrapnel and send up huge clouds of dust. This makes burrowing crayfish a serious nuisance pest for turfgrass managers.
Said to be on the rise, there is little that can be done to directly control these “mud bugs.” One thing one must not do is pour toxic materials down the holes which would contaminate the groundwater. Habitat modification may be an answer lowering drainage ditches. On the flip side of the coin, research has shown that burrowing crayfish are important members of certain terrestrial ecosystems. They help with drainage by providing a direct pathway for water to flow to the ground. Their foraging helps to recycle nutrients. And they provide cover for other invertebrates.
