Wilderness Wildlife Museum to hold derby —
The Wilderness Wildlife Museum, located in Rector, is preparing to hold its 15th Annual Fishing Derby for youth ages 16 and under Saturday, May 22, at its ponds. Only 15 participants will be allowed to enter. Registration is a must on a first come first serve basis. Each person taking part is required to make a $20 donation. All youth must be accompanied by a parent or a guardian.
The event will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. An award luncheon will follow at noon. The person who catches the longest (biggest) fish will be awarded a $50 gift certificate to Cabela’s. The second prize for longest fish will be a rod and reel. The person placing third will receive a Wilderness Wildlife Museum hat and T-shirt, and the youth catching the biggest bluegill will also be awarded a rod and reel.
John “Jack” Keslar, who is chairman of the organization and is overseeing the derby, recently received a 10-year award from the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) for his excellent work as a hunting and trapping instructor for over eleven years.
Telling of his past, the West Virginia University graduate stated, “My time with the PGC goes back to the 1970s when I was in school with the past executive director of the (PGC) Donald Madl’s children. I was introduced to a gentleman who also had a high position with the southwest division headquarters, John Badgers. The three of us became great hunting buddies. We would take to the woods frequently throughout Ligonier Valley,” he said. “Through my association with them, I gained great respect so as to pass on the morals and education they instilled in me as a young man. Of consequence, I felt the need to pass on the education to the youth of Pennsylvania as well.
“Because I have lived and enjoyed such a great life,” Keslar pointed out, “I always wanted a way to give something back. I am now compelled to pass on as much outdoor knowledge and the necessity of conservation to the youth.”
In conclusion, he stated, “Because without the outdoor hunting and fishing sports heritage I have been lucky enough to enjoy my entire life is doomed. It’s not a pretty picture.”
The Wilderness Wildlife Museum (WWM) is located at 147 Keslar Drive, Rector. The office is open Friday to Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Times are also available by appointment. For information one may call the office at 724-593-9400. One may obtain information via the Internet by logging onto info@wildernesswildlife.org or by going on the website at wildernesswildlife.org.
The WWM strives to educate all ages with knowledge obtained through the traditions and history of the outdoors and history of the outdoor sportsmen and women. It has further incorporated this knowledge with exhibits, specimens, literature, media, activities and courses offered through the museum. The main focus of the WWM is education and conservation.
As Keslar rightly put it, “We strive to educate individuals on how they can practice environmental stewardship in their everyday life. There is further stress put on incorporating this awareness with the proper practice of hunting, fishing, and field sports. The youth is particularly important to us since they will be responsible for carrying on the traditions of the outdoor sportsman.”
***
Attention: Anglers. If your line gets snagged on a tree branch or something sticking out of the water, try to remove as much of it as possible. Line left dangling can cause harm to waterfowl or other wildlife that may be foraging for food. Every year, ducks and geese have been rescued by the game wardens only to find line twisted around their beaks and wings. If anglers would have been more responsible, these birds would not have found themselves in life threatening situations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.