If one were to ask me how long-ago Tiger Muskellunge were put into Keystone State Park Lake, I probably couldn’t come up with an answer.
I knew for sure one was in there as I used to stand on the bridge on Keystone Park Road that was built over the channel connecting the smaller lake to the larger one at a particular time of the evening and catch a glimpse of its fin as the fish made its way in the channel into the larger compound.
As the story was told to me years ago, these large fish were put into this local lake by accident a waterways conservation officer (WCO) told me.
Then they were quite a bit smaller. I can’t state how many were dumped into that body of water.
Every once in a while, I would hear of someone catching and releasing one.
One day, I decided to confront a WCO and see if I could finagle the truth out of him.
“How can you put such large fish in such a small body of water?” I asked him. Somehow, I feel he must have felt pressured. His response? “Well, we had it figured this way…”
The “accidental” ploy floated to the top of water’s surface and popped like a bubble in distress. I later learned
that these large fish were purposely stocked in the lake to feast on the shad that were growing in abundance.
Recently, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) posted a picture on its website of an angler from Saint Mary’s who caught and released a 25-pound, 45.5-inch tiger muskellunge that was caught at Keystone Lake, Westmoreland County, Friday, February 25.
Daniel Salter had the honors of pulling this large trophy through a hole much smaller than appeared for a fish that size.
Holding this trophy, he smiled for the picture and then released the fish.
By the appearance of his catch, the fish definitely did its job!
Not knowing how many Musky may be inhabitants in these waters, one can be sure of one thing. These monsters are doing their job!
***
The Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation recently announced that it will be holding its 2022 20th Annual March for Parks fundraiser, Saturday, March 26 to support all 10 county parks and five trails.
Those taking part can drop off monetary contributions any time between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at designated locations around Westmoreland County on the date stated above. If one donates $30 or more, he (or she) will be given a t-shirt or doggie bandana.
There will be seven registration locations around the county: Twin Lakes Park (Greensburg); Mammoth Park (Mt Pleasant); Northmoreland Park (Apollo); Cedar Creek Park (Belle Vernon); Westmoreland Heritage Trail – Murrysville (Community Center); Bridgeport Dam Park (Mt. Pleasant Area); and Historic Hanna’s Town (Greensburg).
There will also be family-friendly activities such as raffles, games, light snacks and refreshments, booths and exhibits, and more.
One can donate individually or as a member of a team of three or more.
Pets can also take part. Many people form teams by organizing friends and family, school/sport/work or community groups, or in memory of a loved one.
Marchers can designate where they want their donations to go, such as one of the following new projects: completing the 4-mile “middle gap” of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail from Export to Delmont; improvements to Northmoreland Park, including a destination playground, accessible canoe and kayak launch, and upgrades to the lake walkway; relocation of two miles of the Five Star Trail; and other projects.
The March for Parks is a special event hosted by the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board and is sponsored in part by Patrick and Lynn Gurrentz, the Labor United Celebration, and the UMPC East.
For more information, and to register and donate, please go to :
www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks or call 724-830-3950.
