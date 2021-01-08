Spotted lanternfly warning —
Christmas season has ended and people are recycling their trees. Before you do that, the Department of Agriculture warned the public to check the branches of each limb for the spotted lanternfly, a colorful invasive winged insect that is a threat to more than 100 native and ornamental trees.
Native to China, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, it was found to have spread to Pennsylvania to as far back as 2014 in Berks County.
This insect has caused serious damage in trees including oozing sap, wilting, leaf curling and tree dieback. In addition to tree damage when these insects feed, they excrete a sugary substance called honey dew that encourages the growth of black sooty mold. Harmless to people, it does cause harm to plants. In counties infested and quarantined for this invasive species, residents report hundreds of these bad bugs that affect their quality of life and ability to enjoy the outdoors during the spring and summer months. They will cover trees, swarm in the air, and their honeydew can coat decks and play equipment.
Established now in nine states, these flies can lay egg masses on almost any surface including trees and other plants. Eggs are laid in the fall. In the winter, the masses are dormant. During the late spring and early summer, they are tiny and go through four nymphal stages.
Although its preferred food, the tree of heaven, another one of many invasive species, spotted lanternflies are known to feed on 70 trees, shrubs and vines. It is considered a huge threat to Pennsylvania’s agricultural industry. They threaten billions of economic impacts and hundreds of thousands of jobs. Grapes, apples, peaches, plums cherries, and almonds are at risk. In the forest, they eat oak, maple, willow, walnut, poplar trees and many others.
If one should see these flies, kill them immediately. Mark Nale, writer for the Pennsylvania Outdoor News, stated in a recent article that he believes the spotted lanternflies will be “Our next ‘plague’ in Western Pennsylvania.” They are spreading in every direction. Uncontrolled, these flies will negatively impact deer, bears, turkeys, squirrels, and many other game and non-game species.
It is best to dispose Christmas trees, in particular, by way of shredding, chipping, or composting before spring. Check your trees carefully in search of these creatures before putting the trees outside to be picked up.
I was watching a program on the outdoors recently on television when I viewed an advertisement that I thought all sports-minded people should be aware, particularly in the freezing months where many will be ice fishing. Clam makes a coat called Ice Armor that serves as a perfect coat to not only keep you warm, but also serves as a life preserver. If the ice breaks and you find yourself in the drink it will keep you afloat. The video showed two men falling backwards into the lake off a boat and floating. No more wearing life jackets in the winter. This dual-purpose coat is definitely the ticket. It is available at many sports’ outlets.
If you haven’t ever seen a pheasant up close, you have missed out on an opportunity to view one of the most beautiful game birds of southwestern Pennsylvania.
Recently, the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) released more than 23,000 birds across the commonwealth for the late season stocking. Hunting went into effect just before Christmas and will resume until Feb. 27.
All hunters will need a pheasant permit in addition to their general license. For adults and non-exempted senior hunters, the permit costs $26.90. For junior hunters and mentored permit holders under 17, the permit is free.
A hunter’s daily limit of pheasants is two, and the possession limit is six. Shotguns used when hunting pheasants must be 10 gauge or less, with a capacity of no more than three shells in the chamber and magazine combined.
