Wildlife social distance? —
Sometimes in the course of separating humanity from those of the lower species of creativity, we tend to separate ourselves to the point where we consider ourselves always thinking we know best and make all the right decisions. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case. In my sensitivity to wildlife, I have witnessed how various species of both beast and fowl have put forth a bit more effort to do what was right and not always to try to keep up with Jones’ as many people do while living in this world.
A couple weeks ago, I was sitting in front of my computer, waiting upon the Lord to give me a story, when I heard the sound of crows cawing in close proximity. Looking out my bedroom window, or as I call it my tower, I viewed five birds standing on top of my neighbor’s roof. The sight was not unusual for the exception that their conduct was a bit odd.
As I watched them, I couldn’t help but burst out laughing. As they held their positions, each looked at the other on either side stepping one way a tad, and then returning back a half a step toward the original position. It was obvious. Could these birds be doing something not even the leaders of our country deemed acts of responsibility?
Don’t tell me they have a birdbrain! I think their birds-eye-view tell the whole story. I never thought crows were smarter than people, but all I had to do was watch their reactions to one another. True, they weren’t wearing masks, but I’m not sure how one would keep a mask on these black-colored fine-feathered friends. After all, they have no earlobes like we human beings do.
Do you think crows could set an example for the “supposedly” intelligent human beings? Only time will tell.
***
Recently, while sitting on the patio of my backyard, studying cloud formations, I found one that attracted my attention. Coming from northwest direction was a funnel cloud. It had been mentioned the day before over one of the television news stations that there would be a possibility of the “burgh” getting a tornado, but I just wrote it off.
As my eyes were glued to this marvel, I could definitely see the lines that started from the bottom of the point and make their way to the fatter part of the cone with evenly paralleled slants that shapelessly extended above it.
I think we’ve all done it at one time or another – tried to make something out of what we see into something or someone we associate them with. Last night, for instance, gazing out of my bedroom window, I noticed the resemblance of Pinocchio’s head and shoulders drifting overhead. I think it was his nose that first got my attention!
***
Here’s the question of the week. What’s a truffle? Here’s a hint. Only dogs and pigs can find one. Didn’t help at all, did it? Me either. I ended up Googling my question.
“Truffles are the fruiting bodies of underground mushrooms. Unlike mushroom above ground, truffles rely entirely on animals to eat as a means of spore dispersal. That is how truffle fungi spread and reproduce. As they mature, they develop odors and send off gases that signal to the surrounding wildlife that there is something tasty hidden under the soil.”
Where would one find them if he chose to look?
“Truffles are found all over the world and are usually associated with certain families of trees such as pine, oak, or hazelnut. Depending on the species, they can be found erupting through the soil or up to 12 inches (or more) underground.”
How are they commonly located?
“Traditionally in Europe they were harvested by female pigs because the volatile compounds are similar to pheromones emitted from a male pig. These days dogs are used because they are easier to manage.”
