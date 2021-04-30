Walleye, sauger seasons nears —
Saturday, May 1, walleye and sauger seasons get under way. Many fishers will state that walleye is the tastiest eating fish, but not all of us agree, especially we who prefer bluegill.
For those who have never fished for this species, may I suggest a few tips that will help the beginner. First of all, may I suggest starting out with a solid spinning combo. A typical medium power six-foot rod and reel will give you versatility to fish many of the techniques. If one chooses to jig for these fish, a medium power rod may be better particularly if one fishes with jigs. This combination is great for lures and soft plastics.
It has been recommended that eight-pound monofilament test line be used if one uses a 6-foot-6 fast action spinning rod plus a size 35 spinning reel. A rod with sensitivity best used with live bait should be no more than six feet medium light. Using monofilament is inexpensive. If one wishes to use heavier line, fluorocarbon is the preferred line. It has no stretch like mono and is invisible underwater. Braided line may also be used. It is smoother and provides an accurate cast.
Every year when this season rolls around, there is one bait sportsmen invests in more than any other live species – minnows or shiners. Then comes the crawlers, followed by leeches. Live bait is the best option when one is first learning to catch walleye.
If one selects to use leeches, be aware, walleye will suck this bait right off the hooks faster than one than one can ever imagine. Minnows and worms are a second favorite. Try to find leeches big and fat. Make sure a very small Styrofoam bobber is used if fishing from a boat. The slightest bite will be noted by this floating object. If one is to be successful, he must keep his or her eyes attentive to this all important tool.
Nightcrawlers rigged to worm harness spinners can be jigged, rigged or floated on a slip bobber. Jigging is the most popular technique for catching walleye. One should use fireball style jigs, one-eighths ounces in weight. They have fluorescent round heads, usually chartreuse or glow colors. If a minnow is used, hook the lips of a leech or the head of a minnow.
Barbed jigs or those with eyes and edges sticking out of the shank of the hook leading to the barb and is designed for soft plastics. Fireball jigs don’t have the eyes or the protrusion to hook plastic. These are good for live bait.
A slip bobber rig is highly recommended to anglers just getting started. It allows one to set the bait at any depth, offering the most natural presentation. It comes with a bead, a line, a float and a hook. Thread the bead, then the float, and tie on a red octopus number six hook. Add a small-sized split shot. And clip the ends of the slip tie down. Bait the hook. Let the line out and adjust the depth of the tie. Make sure the slip bobber is upright. Keep watch on the float. Don’t let it float too far away or the bait may sink too deep.
Spinner rigs are beaded blade rigs that need only a single octopus hook designed to carry night crawlers from end to end. Once a crawler is threaded on a spinner rig, it is trolled 50 to 100 yards behind a boat, preferably a trolling motor. Favorites for blades are perch colored for clear water and orange for stained water. In addition, a number of white beads are lined up before the blades. The line should be tied to a snap swivel.
Artificial bait includes curl tail grubs particularly natural colors like black, white or brown. A three-inch grub is highly recommended for beginners. They can be fished off a dock or on a boat. Other baits include crankbaits, ring worms and paddle tail shads.
