Bats declining —
Many of us who scout the skies for daylight species of every known creature under the sun never think twice about the nighttime inhabitants that take over the skies in such abundance that they go unnoticed. The bat species is one of those creations that ay be counted on especially in the past.
That may have been so in the years gone by, but not anymore. According to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy (WPC), populations of hibernating bats have undergone drastic declines due to a fungal disease called white-nose syndrome (WNS). Bats in our region that are at risk are the Northern Long-eared Bat, Little Brown Bat and Indiana Bat.
One may find these animals roosting in an assortment of structures ranging from cavernous snags deep within our norther forests to residential attics in most populated attics. During summer months, bats roost in a variety of natural man-made structures. At night they will fly about consuming over thousands of insects keeping populations under control.
According to the WPC, “Mature trees, snags and trees species with exfoliating bark provide important summer habitat. Removal of these trees reduces the number of natural roosts from the landscape, decreasing the summer habitat necessary for roosting and rearing pups. Both recreational and commercial caving can disturb bats during hibernation. When awakened from their deep sleep, bats begin to burn their stored fat more rapidly and can starve if they do not retain enough stored fat until spring.”
White-nose Syndrome, introduced to the U.S. a decade ago brought on by a fungus called Pseudogymnoascus destructans, has caused the drastic decline in bats diminishing. What started in New York, 2006, has spread to more than half of our country and five Canadian provinces by August 2016, leaving millions of dead bats in its path. What happens is that a white fungus grows on a bats muzzle and produces lesions, awakening bats from their hibernation prematurely. This activity depletes the bat’s limited fats reserves causing the bats to leave the area where they hibernate early in a vain attempt to forage for food that is not available. These bats usually starve to death. Scientists predict some regional extinction of bat species.
The fungus that causes WNS is transmitted a few different ways. Bats can catch the fungus from physical contact with infected bats. Also, bats can pick up the fungus from the surfaces of the cave or mine where they’re hibernating. Humans can spread the fungus from one hibernaculum to another by accidentally carrying the fungus on shoes, clothing, or gear. So, it’s really important to not bring clothing or gear into a WNS-free site that was previously used in a WNS-affected site. For this reason, it’s crucial to correctly remove one’s shoes or gear before and after entering caves. Learn how to decontaminate one’s caving gear.
In order to help bats in distress, bat boxes have been built and mounted on poles on the sides of buildings in settings that provide ideal summer roosting habitat. These boxes mimic the tree habitat and supplement natural roost sites. These boxes also provide bats who have survived WNS with optimal refuge to raise their young and rest between feeding bouts.
Currently, more than 285 invasive plant species are impacting Pennsylvania. Qualities that make these plants invasive include their ability to reproduce rapidly, spread quickly over the landscape, and the fact that they have few, if any, natural controls (such as herbivores and diseases) to keep them in check.
According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) in Pennsylvania include: the New Zealand Mudsnail, the Sea Lamprey, the Asian Clam, the Red-eared Slider Turtle, the Northern Snakehead, the Spotted Lanternfly, and Didymo.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) has developed a program called Operation Game Thief to help catch poachers whose aim it is to catch wild birds and mammals. According to the PGC, “Wildlife crimes affect everyone and reporting illegal wildlife activity helps to protect wildlife for current and future generations.
To call in information seven days a week, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, call 1-888-PGC-8001 or the PGC at 724-238-9523.
