What hunters should know —
Anytime a new season comes into play for any living creature, there are certain rules and regulations that are mandated that hunters should be aware of. Such is the case concerning the 2021-22 antlerless deer licenses.
It is true, hunting season for these animals may be a couple of months down the road, but those taking part during its season should be aware of the stipulations governing the months ahead. Those who will be taking part in the sport will need to fill out forms and send them in to get licenses.
Hunters submitting applications that began July 12 will be paying more this year. Keep in mind, there hasn’t been an increase since 1999. The fee has increased from 90 to 97 cents. Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses now cost $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC), “While the total amount is only pennies higher than before, the change is an important one for hunters submitting antlerless-license applications. Checks or money orders written for an improper amount result in an application being rejected. So be sure to confirm you’re using a 2021-22 application and envelope that reflect the present fees of $6.97 and $26.97.”
It also stipulated, “Up to three applications can be submitted using the same envelope. Those submitting two resident applications now must include a check for $13.94. Three resident applications total $20.91.”
Applicants must make checks and money orders payable to “County Treasurer.” A list of participating county treasurers and their addresses can be found within the 2021-22 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest, which is provided to all license buyers and available to view online.
Applications that are in any way incomplete, including being sent without proper remittance, will be rejected and be returned to the applicant. Applications received before the Monday start of any round also will be returned to sender.
A hunter first must purchase a general license to be eligible to apply for an antlerless deer license. Hunters who purchased their general license online, but haven’t yet received it, can obtain an antlerless deer-license application through the white-tailed deer page at www.pgc.pa.gov. and go to any licensing agent to pick up an official pink envelope.
The total number of antlerless licenses has been reduced from 932,000 to 925,000 for 2021-22, meaning licenses could sell out at a faster pace this year. But where licenses remain, hunters in many cases can apply for more of them than they did in years past. They now can hold up to six unfilled antlerless licenses at a time and can apply for additional licenses as they harvest deer and report them.
Over-the-counter sales of antlerless deer licenses for any Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) where they remain begin Sept. 13. During this period, licenses for any WMU can be purchased from any county treasurer, either in person or through the mail.
“Since hunters statewide” the PGC stated, “may hold up to six antlerless deer licenses at a time, and hunters may obtain no more than three antlerless deer licenses during the initial mail-in rounds, each hunter will qualify for at least three additional antlerless deer licenses at the time over-the -counter sales begin, although licenses in many WMUs will be sold out by then. Applications made by mail during the over-the-counter sales period can be submitted through the same process as in earlier mail-in rounds, though hunters may submit more than one application at a time until the six-license limit is reached.
When applying by mail, a hunter may submit up to three applications per envelope. If a hunter qualifies to purchase more than three licenses during the over-the-counter-sales-period, and chooses to make an application by mail, separate envelopes will need to be mailed. Group applications (no more than three applications total per envelope) also may be made by mail during the over-the-counter sales period.
As is the case with hunting licenses, mentored hunters over the age of seven must have valid mentored hunting permits before applying for antlerless licenses or Deer Management Assistance Program permits. Qualifying mentored hunters may purchase no more than one antlerless deer license.
