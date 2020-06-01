‘Murder hornets’ creating a buzz —
Living in the richest country there is, I happen to feel there are too many apathetic people living amongst us. A very small percentage take wildlife conservation and the species within for granted. To others it matters not if we have invasive species from Asia living in the U.S. “as long as they don’t bother my lifestyle, I couldn’t care less if they are here or not” might be the grumblings of others.
First, we got hit with invasive earthworms that have massive amounts of forests across the west to the east. The worst sightings in the Latrobe area were sighted at Paddy’s Hole back as early as 1975. I caught word of these findings when I opened my bait shop in the ‘80s, I believe. I did quite a study of them all the way down to the trestle. I had no trouble scooping them up by the hundreds.
Recently, I received a call from my brother who asked, “Did you hear about the killer hornets that are attacking bees and killing them off by the thousands?” Here’s another big story that should be addressed immediately before they get out of control.
There’s nothing beautiful about this insect. It has a mean looking face (maybe because it’s all business) and has a potent three-quarter inch stinger on its posterior. The queens can grow to be up to two inches long. They are voracious predators capable of massacring entire beehives in a matter of hours – decapitating thousands of hives’ adult bees and absconding with helpless larvae to fee the hornets’ own brood.
So far, the first sighting of these invaders was in 2019, two in the northwestern part of the U.S., and two more were spotted in Canada. A nest was found and destroyed on the Vancouver Island in British Columbia.
The sting of an Asian giant hornet is far more painful and toxic than that of a honey bee. Researchers have likened the sensation to having a hot nail driven into one’s flesh. The thing one should not do is provoke these critters. If one stays calm around these winged creations, the chance of being stung is next to none.
Since the hornets were spotted last year, entomologists at Washington State University and the Washington State Department of Agriculture have been preparing to nip this thing in the bud. Asian giant hornets typically hibernate during the winter and emerge again in April, and the researchers spent time around that time period setting traps and trying to locate and eradicate their hives.
Even with that said, one shouldn’t write off the possibility of beekeepers, in particular, that one finds one of these hornets trespassing onto properties where ‘no trespassing’ signs are definitely posted.
Chris Looney, an entomologist with the Washington State Department of Agriculture stated, “If we can’t locate and eradicate hives in the next couple of years, it probably can’t be done.”
If a scout from an Asian giant hornet nest finds a hive of honey bees, it will swoop in to mark the target with a pheromone that attracts its compatriots. But if that hive is full of Japanese honeybees, the bees will play it cool, like nothing is happening, until the hornet enters the hive. Then, they will swarm the scout and begin vibrating their wings. The vibrating ball of bees generates enough heat and buildup of carbon dioxide inside the ball that it actually cooks and suffocates the hornet.
One may ask, “Why are honey bees important?” They play an enormous role in producing the highest quality fruits and vegetables that we grow and consume. Out of the 115 leading agricultural crop plants worldwide 75% or 87 of them depend on the benefits from pollination.
Does that provide an alert system within the brain for us to wake up and take note?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.