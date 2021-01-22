Catching my first walleye —
Congratulations go out to Rocco DeCario of New Derry, who caught and released a 28-inch walleye from Deep Creek Lake, Maryland. I remember when I caught my first walleye right down here in Legion-Keener Park very near to the trestle. It took me two days to do it. I wanted to see if what I heard passed down to me was true — that walleye are the best eating fish.
I arrived at the catwalk at 5:30 a.m. with a game plan all laid out. The trick was to climb upon the flat-bridge-like structure and position myself just far enough away so the fish wouldn’t see me but sturdy enough so I wouldn’t fall in. After that was accomplished, I tied on a “7-S” black and silver Rapala and flung it out to the far side where the stream flows over the worn-down part of the wall. Since this lure was a floater, I let it do its thing for about six to eight feet downstream and then began reeling it back to me.
Bang! I got a hit immediately. It didn’t fight that hard, so I thought I had it. When it got up to me and looked me squarely in the eye, it turned abruptly and started swimming in the direction from where it came, snapping my line.
The next morning, I returned back to the same hole with another “7 -S” black and silver Rapala lure and went through the same motions. Once again, the fish took it with full force. Keeping the line taught, I reeled it in. This time I made sure there was no slack. As it got to shore, I set the hook firmly. Landing it, I knew I had my evening meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.