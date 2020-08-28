High heat kills trout —
As most avid sports persons know, trout are classified as a coldwater fish. That’s because they do not fare well when temperatures of the basins are a tad on the warm side. This summer put these aquatic species to the test, and unfortunately, many of them lost the battle against the scorching heat.
The co-operative trout nurseries were the hardest hit. Many trout couldn’t fight the battle and perished. One of the places, the Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Club Cooperative Trout Nursery, is located in Bald Eagle, Pennsylvania. Its manager, Tim Christine had a feeling this would be the year many of the trout raised on his compound would go belly up because of the hot days of summer.
In an article featured in Pennsylvania Outdoor News, Mark Nale spotlighted the story titled, “High Heat scorching co-op trout nurseries.” He told of the conditions that affected that nursery and the conversation he had with Christine.
“The water temperature at the Blair County nursery the morning of July 30 was 67 degrees – just too warm for trout,” Christine said. He pointed out that “the rainbow trout were really growing nicely and were larger than usual. Many of them were topping six inches.”
The club raises close to 40,000 trout annually. It is part of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Cooperative Nursery Program. The lack of water flowing into Big Fill Run, the club’s water source, contributed to the loss of several thousand young rainbow trout during late July and early August.
Nale made reference in his article that it was the ich parasite that killed the trout and not the warm water. Brian McHail, who heads the Cooperative Nursery Unit explained how the water temperature and parasite relate. “Warm water holds less oxygen than cold water. Warmer water temperatures stress trout and make them more susceptible to some fish pathogens. With the Bald Eagle Sportsmen, it is the Ichthyophthirius multtifiliis usually just referred to as ich.”
Present in most streams, it is only a problem when the temperatures rise as was the case here. “Low flows and ponds with earthen bottoms compound the issue,” McHail stated. He made it clear that problems such as these are most common in the south-central and southwestern parts of the state.
Other clubs also showed signs of ich developing, but nothing like Bald Eagle. Fish and Boat Commission’s Don Anderson manages two cooperative nurseries in Somerset County. “I netted out about 500 dead trout in one late July morning. The death rate has climbed to 1,500.”
Some nurseries escaped without any fatalities. Others had a lower mortality rate. There are approximately 160 cooperative trout nurseries in the state. When there is sickness among the fish, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will lend a helping hand, aiding the clubs when the fish get sick. Managers hope it starts to cool down soon. That will improve in the health of their fish.
The nurseries raise about one million trout annually for the waters to be stocked throughout the state.
