WWM derby results —
The Wilderness Wildlife Museum (WWM) located near Rector held its 11th Annual Wilderness Wildlife Museum Fish Derby last month at its ponds. Only 15 participants were allowed to enter. Registration was on a first come first serve basis. Entry fees were required per angler of $20 a piece. Of the 15, 10 participants gave it a go.
Landon Umbel, 11, caught a 12-inch bluegill making him the winner of the “Big Bluegill Class” of the day’s event. Other categories were: Anthony Grippo, 14, “Most Trout Caught” with 17, Daniel Tenney, 13, the derby winner, who tagged an 18-inch tiger trout and won himself a new fishing rod, and Aaron Kohutch, 13, the second-place winner, nailing a 17-inch rainbow trout and also winning a new fishing rod. Brett Marker, 12, placed third in the competition and received a museum shirt and DVD. Tristan Moore, 3, won the same prizes as a result of catching a 16-inch largemouth bass. All the trophy fish that were caught were released back into the ponds.
Also taking part at this annual event were Rowan Umbel, 2, Alexander Moore, 3, Wyatt Comn, 12, and Matthew Crisci, 14, from Weirton, West Virginia.
Lunch was provided and the fish were donated by Amour Mellon as he does every year. A big thanks go out to who helped make the day a success.
John “Jack” Keslar is chairman of the organization and oversees the derby.
“I always love working with youth, being with them, and passing along my outdoor knowledge,” he said.
The WWM strives to educate all ages with knowledge obtained through the traditions and history of the outdoor sportsmen and women. It has further incorporated this knowledge with exhibits, specimens, literature, media, activities, and courses offered through the museum. The main focus is education and conservation.”
As Keslar put it, “We strive to educate individuals on how they can practice environmental stewardship in their everyday life. There is further stress put on incorporating this awareness with the proper practice of hunting, fishing, and field sports. The youth is particularly important to us since they will be responsible for carrying on the traditions of the outdoor sportsman.”
The museum is located at 147 Keslar Drive in Rector. The office is open Friday to Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Times are also available by appointment. Please call ahead as the representatives may be out in the field. For information, call the office at 724-593-9400, email info@wildernesswildlife.org or visit the organization’s website at wildernesswildlife.org.
***
I received word recently from Aubrey Marquis, community-based mentoring coordinator at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region’s (BBBSLR) who informed me as to its recent Fishing Challenge at Mammoth Park. “There were “70 Bigs and Littles” who either didn’t know how to fish, never went before, or it was their favorite activity and they rarely got to do it or didn’t have anyone to fish with them. Those who attended were diverse in age, gender, and experience,” she said. “It was a dream come true for them in as much as the event was cultivated by our Bigs!”
“It was the first in-person event since the pandemic began, the children in our programs (Littles) were able to finally get together with their volunteer mentors (Bigs) and enjoy fishing, games, raffles, music, pizza and cookies. To top it off, she said the event was only supposed to last two-and-a-half hours, but guests stayed three to four hours.
BBBSLR is a non-profit organization that serves Westmoreland and Fayette Counties. Its mission is to help children to succeed in school, avoid risky behaviors, grow their self-confidence and become more resilient. “We match youth ages 6 -14 who are facing adversity with adult volunteers,” Marquis stated. If one wishes to become a volunteer, phone 724-837-6198 or email her at mentor@bbbslr.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.