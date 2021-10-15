Rabbits plagued with disease —
Just when I thought I had heard enough on animal diseases, I get a news release from the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) stating it is looking into another threat to wildlife, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHD), a considerable threat to the Commonwealth’s domestic and native wild rabbit and hare populations.
Since this has come to the attention of the PGC, an executive order from the agency prohibits the importation into this state any wild lagomorph. That’s a group that includes rabbits, hares and pikas or any of their parts or products, including meat, pelts, hides and carcasses, from any state, province, territory, or country where RHG Virus Serotype 2 (RHDV2), one of the viruses that causes RHD, has been detected in wild or captive lagomorph populations in the 12 months prior to the importation. This ban will remain in effect until further notice.
The executive order is one of many strategies drafted in the agency’s RHD Response Plan. It was developed to minimize the introduction frisk and impact of RHD on Pennsylvania’s native wild rabbit and hare populations while fostering stakeholder support. The agency’s importation ban complements a similar quarantine order covering domestic lagomorphs recently issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA).
While RHDV2 cannot infect humans or other animals, it is highly contagious, and no specific treatment is available. Infection can occur through ingestion or inhalation of the virus, which is shed predominantly by infected lagomorphs in the urine, feces and respiratory secretions. The virus can contaminate equipment, tools, enclosures, and therefore can inadvertently be spread by humans and other animals. Disease control or eradication is inherently challenging as the virus is extremely resilient and can remain infectious on the landscape for months.
Infection with RHDV2 is often fatal resulting in large, localized mortality events. It can easily spread between domestic and wild populations. Infected lagomorphs may exhibit blood-stained noses due to internal bleeding along with other non-specific clinical signs, but an RHD outbreak in wild populations would be suspected if multiple dead rabbits or hares are observed in the same relative location and over a short period of time with no obvious cause of death.
There had been detections of RHDV2 in the United States prior to the current outbreak, but all were limited to domestic rabbits. The current outbreak is caused by a unique strain of RHDV2 that was first detected in New Mexico in early 2020 in both domestic and wild lagomorphs. The disease has since spread quickly killing numerous lagomorphs. To date, RHDV2 has been detected in domestic and/or wild populations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, Canada and Mexico. While the detections in Florida and Georgia have been restricted to domestic rabbits, they highlight how easily RHD can spread across great distances due to human-driven transportation of infectious animals or materials.
Hats off to the following anglers who proved to their fellow comrades that pulling in trophy fish can be accomplished with the right bait and the know-how to go along with it. They include Preston Donovan, age 12, who caught and released a 24-inch largemouth bass in Donegal; David Brozich of Blairsville who caught and released a lunker bass in Derry Township. He also caught a 16-inch catfish from the same body of water. Rich Laick achieved his goal hauling in a 40-inch carp from Derry Township as well.
The PGC has authorized hunters to carry digital licenses and permits, though paper harvest tags still must be carried and used in any season where harvests must be tagged. Those who buy licenses in the future will be emailed a PDF version of their licenses so long as they provide an email address in their profile. This applies whether they buy licenses online or at an issuing agent. All documents will be emailed, except for harvest tags.
“Downloading your digital licenses and permits to your mobile device guarantees you’ll never leave them at home,” said Deanna Vance, director of the Game Commission’s Bureau of Automated Technology Services.
