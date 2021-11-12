Drawdown Begins at Twin Lakes —
If you were one of the many who ventured out to admire the beautiful leaves recently and noticed that something is different at the lower Twin Lake, you may be wondering what the construction crew is doing at certain parts of that water basin.
Don’t feel alone. You and many other county residents are scratching their heads. “Why is the water level, all of a sudden, down six feet?” one may be wondering. According to Brandon Simpson, Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation Director, “We have lowered the lake six feet and will leave the water down to that level until the beginning of March 1, the beginning of 2202 Trout Season.”
“There is a purpose behind this drawdown. There are parts of the retaining wall from the boathouse to pavilion No. 8 at the far corner of the lake that are deteriorating. Not only will the wall be repaired, but stones will be piled up against the wall that will promote proper drainage,” he said.
The water will remain down to that level all winter long until March. “By leaving the ice in place over that period of time, we hope the freeze will kill the weeds that have grown on the floor’s bedding. So, when spring arrives, they won’t grow so abundantly.”
In order to do this project, the county bureau of parks and recreation contacted the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) and got a joint permit through the help of both agencies. This joint permit for concrete walkways along with the draw down permit enabled the agency opportunity to proceed with the requirements to go forward, enabling the workmen to do this job. “The company we hired is already working on the wall,” he stated.
Simpson expects the project to continue throughout the winter months until all work is completed.
“One is still allowed to fish the lake,” the director said, “as long as one fishes outside the construction area.”
Lower Twin is a fertile 30-acre lake that is located east of Greensburg. The park retains a natural setting amidst several suburbs with a large wooded area adjacent to the lake.
Big Bass Regulations and Panfish Enhancement Regulations for crappie are in effect. Both upper and lower lakes are stocked with trout making them very popular for fishing. Private boating is prohibited; however, boat rentals are available at the concession area.
Biologists from Area 8 Fisheries Management Office in Somerset conducted a routine resurvey of the lake in 2010 using Pennsylvania style trap nets and night flat bottom boat electra-fishing. In the trap nets, bluegills and crappie were caught in good numbers and good sizes. Decent numbers of nice-sized yellow perch and pumpkinseed were also hauled to shore. Other fish netted included green sunfish, white crappie, brown bullhead, yellow bullhead, carp, white suckers, and golden shiners. The PFBC stocks channel catfish fingerling annually at the Lower Lake.
When fishermen descend upon the lake to try for the large trout the PFBC have recently stocked, people of all ages can be seen from the handicap dock all the way along the walkway down and around the walkway sitting on chairs, standing or leaning against the wall right below the tree line. The sidewalk is at the water’s edge making it very easy to drop a line into the water. Its depth begins at approximately 12 to 20 inches and slowly descends to about eight feet.
All in all, both the Upper and Lower Twin Lakes are very scenic, great for recreation, or spending time with the family any time of the year. Now that we are into fall, it’s a great time to visit the compound, admire the leaves, and walk the many trails that are available.
For additional information, interested persons may call 724-830-3950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.