Chestnut trees on the rebound —
I received a telephone call from a woman overseas who wanted to know the answer why I always use the word “harvest,” and not refer to a downed animal as having “killed it.” I wondered that myself and decided to do some research to see what others might state.
From “Nature’s Way of Life,” came this explanation. “This lack of understanding about ecosystem predictability is reflected in the use of the words “harvesting” or “management” by many conservation people. To the conservation “manager,” “harvesting” or “wildlife management” means to kill an animal so as to control a population or an ecosystem. “Management” or “harvesting” are politically correct words that allow the speaker to avoid using the word “kill” when he or she is talking about culling a group of animals or birds.
“Sadly, the use of these terms also covers up and justifies the widespread practice of trophy hunting by hunters.”
The writers here emphasized, “There is absolutely no scientific basis behind the hunting community’s claim that they are conserving nature by killing animals.”
“The word “harvesting,” or “culling” are indicators that the conservationist or hunter truly believes that he or she can somehow control nature. For the hunter, these words also justify a personal need to kill an animal. Sadly, these people have no clue regarding the consequences of their actions because they are incapable of making predictions. These folks are ignorant in the sense that they do not have the background or training to order the death of other creatures.”
According to John W. Laundre, wildlife ecologist, “One of the most commonly used and presumably accepted politically correct terms regarding hunting and for that matter fishing of animals is ‘harvesting.’ Today, we don’t hunt, trap, or fish, we…harvest! What does that mean? When I was young and went hunting, trapping and fishing, I took along something, gun, traps, rod and reel, that would hopefully kill an animal. I did not bring along a spade or a rake.”
Laundre seems to feel that the word ought to be used and not “harvest.” “Animals are not melons, they are not corn, they are animals and if we want to use them, we need to kill them. And we need to admit that is what we are doing,” he said.
I talked to a representative of the Pennsylvania Game Commission in Bolivar as to the difference between the two words and he said, “I don’t know. I don’t know if there is a difference.” That ought to settle that.
***
I recently received a clipping from one of my readers who noticed a writeup he came upon in his travels. It had to do with chestnut trees and how they are starting to make a comeback. Many people know I’ve been interested in this species of tree in as much as I have had one growing in my back yard. Up to last year, the fruit (nuts) had been very tasty and had a good flavor. I used to eat a lot of them. This year, the nuts were bigger, there were more of them, but they were virtually tasteless. How disappointing. I had to leave them all for the squirrels.
My tree was one of 13 planted back in 1895. My deceased spouse for a long time wanted me to have someone cut it down, but I wouldn’t have it. I still have it as its limbs soar toward the skies. I’ll keep it as long as God wants me to have it.
In the write-up, a gentleman by the name of Jacob Fenston noted, “By around 1950, an estimated four billion American chestnuts had been killed by a fungal blight.” But three sentences thereafter added hope to the future. “There are likely millions of American chestnuts in forests throughout the D.C. region and elsewhere in the eastern U.S.” One such tree is my back yard. Slowly it may be dying, but I feel it has a lot more life.
Admirers who have seen my tree online have telephoned me in the past for additional information. May it live on!
