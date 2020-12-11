TTCU improves Hendricks Creek —
You’d think that every stream that weaves its way down and through the Laurel Highlands has some species of fish in its ecosystem from its tiniest of critters, including the hellbender salamander, Pennsylvania’s state amphibian, to the most beautiful large inhabitants, including a variety of different trout and mixture of game fish.
But that’s not the case for a particular 2,000-foot stretch of Hendricks Creek in Bolivar, Westmoreland County, that was once 35 to 40 feet wide, shallow and slow moving. To top it off, it was devoid of fish habitat. But that was before Tubmill Trout Club Unlimited (TTCU) decided to make some vital improvements to this popular body of water. Its goal, along with the help of other organizations, was to reconstruct its layout so that not only would its terrain be more suitable to contain and maintain trout, but to sustain them as well.
The first goal of the undertaking was to apply for a number of grants. TTCU Stream Habitat Director Lindon Gamble navigated that hurdle while a design was created by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s (PB&FC) Mark Sausser and Western Pennsylvania Conservancy’s Greg Schaetzle. Once successful funding was received on Aug. 17, Phase I and Phase II took place on the Florek Farm, located at 179 Midget Camp Road, Bolivar.
Deemed successful, Gamble was able to get help from the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy (WPC), the PF&BC, Coldwater Heritage Partnership (CHP), Dominion Energy Foundation (DEF), and help from the Pennsylvania Growing Greener Coalition and labor from TTCU membership. The money from the Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds, in particular, is intended to support TTCU efforts to restore Tubmill Creek and preserve its high-quality valuable water resources. Dominion provided its money via a grant funneled through the conversancy and a second grant directly to the TTCU.
Project partner Schaetzle, watershed project manager, with the WPC and Sausser, began with a pre-construction safety meeting informing and instructing all volunteer participants about work to be done, safe proper procedures while working, and COVID-19 protocol.
Stream improvements included 23 in-stream habitat devices. Narrower stream width will result in deeper channels so the water will move faster, therefore creating more oxygen. Other enhancements included single log vanes, modified mud sills, framed mud log cross vanes, stone deflectors and bank stabilization. All devices were backfilled using R-6 rock.
According to Gamble, “The 2,000 feet of stream habitat renewal within Hendricks Creek began Aug. 17, 2020, and was completed one week later. The riparian buffer zone work began and finished in October. The total project budget surpassed $67,000.”
He went on to state, “This section of stream was totally void of suitable habitat. Now exists a stream having true potential with a narrowed, deeper, faster flowing channel. We expect 70-100 tons annually of sediment removed and deposited onto stream edges. We also expect fishermen to welcome the many changes created to accommodate trout being stocked in this stream.”
Roughly 20 working TTCU and WPC volunteers planted 400 trees and shrubs on two-stream side acres along with 200 additional Black Willow live cuts along the creek banks.
TTCU was started in 1998 with its goal of repairing Tubmill Creek Watershed that had suffered years of abuse. In 2014, it became a nonprofit organization. The club started with a commitment to improve trout habitat and the sport of trout fishing. Literally thousands of trout annually have been stocked by this organization since its beginnings.
Thinking of joining? Have a question about the club? Want to help stock? The person to contact is Steven Ling, 814-475-5555.
Here’s an idea for a Christmas gift! Why not make a donation to the TTCU in honor of someone. You’ll be helping a worthy organization maintain the great outdoors!
