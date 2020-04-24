Spring Gobbler —
I received a phone call to tell me that few people are taking advantage of the opportunities that await them in the waters of the area lakes and stream. Last Saturday, for instance, one fisherman told me he reported seeing only six people surrounding all of Lower Twin Lakes just outside of Greensburg. He said that he caught and released two nice rainbows. He also told me no one else was allegedly catching fish, only him.
Since his call, we have a new season inching into our midst beginning tomorrow, April 25. That date designated the beginnings of youth spring turkey hunt, followed by statewide spring gobbler May 2 to May 30.
Since it’s considered outdoor recreational activities by Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf, sportsmen and women have to take into consideration of mandates put in place that will definitely be different than any other year ever experienced in the past.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC), in addition to the regular rules of hunting that youth had to learn prior to going afield, “Some simple rules can make all turkey hunting safer. One of the easiest ways is: If you live together, you can hunt together. When you live in the same house as someone, there’s relatively no risk of spreading COVID-19, so long as no one in the home has it. If someone does, everyone in the home is expected to self -quarantine for two weeks.”
In contrast to seasons past, the PGC stated, “If you’re going, think of the problems that must be resolved to hunt turkeys safely while mentoring a friend or a mentee. Hunting in a blind is out; it doesn’t meet social distancing requirements to be at least six feet apart. So is sharing a vehicle to reach your hunting location.” That definitely changes the game plan when it comes to hunting these large birds.
The PGC recommend hunting close to home. It also stands by precautionary measures that it recommends all hunters abide by. Follow social-distancing rules and wear gloves at all times. Use a camouflaged bandana or gaiter to cover one’s nose and mouth. “Any equipment passed from one hunter to another,” the PGC stated, “should have been cleaned thoroughly before starting the hunt. Carry hand sanitizer for cleanups afield. Coordinate with prearranged hand signals.”
With the coronavirus (COVID-19) hitting home and affecting so many people, hunters are thinking twice whether to fish or hunt. My caller has been missing several days of the new season and stated hardly seeing any angler. It will be interesting to see if youth are mentored to any degree and what type of percentage we get as far as participants go for hunting season as well. Gone are the days one can walk side by side in search of game, sit underneath trees together and sit around campfires rehashing the pros and cons of what transpired during the course of the day.
With that said, the PGC still looks at the coming season optimistically.
“The statewide spring gobbler season runs from May 2 to May 30 and it is shaping up to be a season that has something for every spring gobbler hunter. The statewide flock, expected to mirror 2019’s estimated spring population of 212,170 turkeys has been aided by good reproduction last year, declining participation in fall seasons, and a mild winter with abundant natural foods. A strong base of old toms is strutting in our forests and fields in their annual quest for companionship by a healthy population of high-spirited jakes.” It also made mention of many strolling 2-year-olds roaming in some Wildlife Management Units.
Even though we have a pandemic on our hands, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and the PGC have both indicated over the weeks that they have done everything in their power to keep a positive plan initiated so that this year can be one of enjoyment, fulfillment and gain if only provisions are made to align with the times. There are more fish than one can count ready to be caught, and it can only be imagined, some mighty fine recipes planned for this year.
Keep me posted at 724-539-1951. I’m just as eager to learn what’s going on in my neighborhood of the great outdoors as you seem to be.
