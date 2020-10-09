Trout stocking underway —
Recently, I chalked up my third trapped animal in my backyard Havahart trap, this time an opossum. I talked to my neighbor about this species. He stated he has caught lots of them in Latrobe and took them out to a farm in Derry Township and released them. He even shared with me that a friend is keeping one as a pet and feeds it hot dogs, which it loves. I heard they are very beneficial for one’s property. They eat all the little unwanted guests such as slugs.
As of the first of the month, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) resumed its trout stocking schedule, depositing approximately 120,000 hatchery-raised Rainbow, Brown and Brook Trout in 100 streams and lakes in Pennsylvania.
Trucks started rolling Oct. 1 and will do so until mid-December. These stockings will replenish some of the most popular fishing across the commonwealth immediately and provide ice fishing opportunities as conditions allow throughout the winter.
Considering the fact that fall is noted for beautiful scenery as the leaves begin to change their colors, fall can be one of the enjoyable times of the year to spend a day fishing. On top of that, our state is fortunate to have some of the best wild fishing waters in the country, as well as high quality fish.
As was at the beginning of trout season, due to public safety concerns related to COVID-19 pandemic, the PFBC will conduct fall and winter stocking differently than in previous years. Volunteers will not be able to assist with fall and winter stocking. To limit interaction with the public, stocking will be conducted only by PFBC staff wearing personal protective equipment, including masks.
All the area lakes and Loyalhanna Creek will be stocked anywhere from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24. For a complete list of the basins of water in the various counties, log onto the PFBC website and click on stocking. There arere different categories from which to choose. Pick the one that best describes your needs. One can also click on the following website for the weekly schedules: https://fbweb.pa.gov/stocking/troutstockingdetails_GIS.aspx. The press release stated, “The week during which the stocking will occur will create a measure that aims to provide some stocking information while continue to discourage large gatherings planned around specific events. All fall and winter stockings will occur Monday through Friday. The stocking schedule is subject to change due to local water conditions and other factors.”
A new brown trout record has been established in Pennsylvania, the PFBC announced. Robert Ferraro, 68, of Erie was fishing Lake Erie on Aug. 8 along with three other friends on his boat, ‘Heartbeat,’ in an area known as the Condos, located east of Walnut Creek. Their mission that day was to bring home some prize steelhead that lurked in that area. Their method of fishing was to troll that area some 74 feet below the surface.
“We had been fishing the day before and caught some nice steelhead in that same area,” Ferraro said. “We were just about ready to move on to another location since nothing much was happening when all of a sudden, the tides turn. We were all trolling when I got a big hit on a downrigger fitted to a 9-foot fishing rod that was trolling a small spoon using 14-pound copolymer fishing line at a depth of 56 feet.”
The battle was on. The fish ran taking 50 feet of line with it. “It was a very stressful 10-minute fight. Finally, my friends were able to net the massive fish,” he said.
In the presence of two PFBC waterways officers, the fish was officially recorded as weighing 20 pounds, 9 ounces, exceeding the previous record set in 2000 by 11 ounces. Ferraro’s fish measured 33.75 inches in length with a girth of 21.125 inches.
