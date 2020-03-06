Just a proposal —
It’s amazing.
Out of all the people I interviewed in and throughout the city of Latrobe, its outskirts and sports-minded individuals, not one person thought that the new proposal concerning pocketing fishing licensing permits was a good move on behalf of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
All who spoke with me told me it was a “smooth move” all right, but one in the wrong direction.
“All they (meaning the waterways conservation officers) want to do is play nebby-nose with us. They’ll be checking us all the time.
“Then you’ll see, they will not be checking about our fishing licenses, but then be snooping around to try to get us on something else, maybe extra fish kept!”
Sorry, I didn’t get his name.
Another young man, in his late teens stated, “When I go fishing with my dad, he usually wears his fishing license next to his right shoulder. Since he wears it there, I will follow suit and continue to wear mine displayed just as my father plans to do, I think.”
“I’m going to always display my license. Then I will not be approached as often,” stated a middle-aged man.
“Pretty soon, they will do away with licenses all together, because WCO will be paying more attention to enforcing other infringements and won’t have time to check for licenses.”
I was informed that the Pennsylvania Game Commission has a similar law concerning hunting permits.
The PFBC representative told me that he was told that, instead of anglers having licenses displayed on outer garments, all information would be stored on cell phones, thus eliminating licenses — at least that was the thoughts behind this proposal.
A fly-fisherman also told me that Pennsylvania was one of the last states to have a law that fishers must display licenses. Thus, it seems that the PFBC is moving in the right direction.
If this proposal comes to play, I can only imagine that more park rangers will be hired to fill in where the WCOs can be present.
It’s almost going to be a “helter-skelter” mess, whereby only a fraction of mass crowd will be searched and others, maybe non-license carriers who chose to see if they could stay away from getting caught, will have the last laugh.
I may be one of a kind, but I also think that by displaying our permits, we are Pennsylvania-proud...not just by showing visitors that by displaying our fishing licenses, we have paid our dues, but that little show of color should let others know we need not be checked, for by purchasing permits, we are supporting a good cause for the upcoming trout season.
Whether you display them or not, do the PFBC a favor — buy a license. You’ll be Pa. proud!
— — — — —
I just received word from the manufacturer of Z-Man Spinner Baits that it has produced a “sweet little spinner that shines early in spring when the water’s still cold.”
It’s called a “ZMAN SlingBladeZ Power Finesse Spinnnerbait.” Chosen as one of Bassmaster’s Luke Clausen’s exclusive picks, he’ll be using this lure when he heads toward the open waters in this upcoming new season.
— — — — —
When the word got out that Donegal Lake was on the refill, one fellow turned to me and stated, “I just may have to buy a license this year.”
I found that a startling remark, for as long as I have known him, I always figured he was a law-abiding citizen. Now, I have only to wonder “which way his fly will wander.”
Donegal Lake will certainly attract fishers this year, as not only will there be legal-sized trout being stocked, it’ll be interesting to see what different species the PFBC will return to the basin. Only when the waters are tested will we know how many carp made it through the drawdown duration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.