The market has expanded fantastically when it comes to fishing with soft plastics, especially for large or smallmouth bass. There is only one prerequisite: one has to use patience when fishing with them. There is a reason for that. One has to feel the fish bite or pick up the lure often when it’s not moving. There won’t be a big splash like a topwater or a hard tug such is the case when using a crankbait. And knowing which plastic to use for different situations for bass fishing will eliminate a lot of wasted time on the water.
Soft plastics are essentially combinations of salt, plastic, sand, glitter, and coloring shaped and formed into anything that can be perceived to be alive by a bass. There is an amazing array of colors, shapes and sizes when it comes to soft plastics, and there are hundreds of different types available.
Most imitations are either going to be rigged on a hook either Texas style, wacky rigged, Carolina rigged, nose rigged, or some other means such as the tail of a jig hook. Texas rigged is one skill every bass angler must master and become proficient. Learning to detect bites on a plastic worm sitting still and knowing the difference between a bite and a bump against a rock or pulling through some grass are required perceptions that will make one a much better angler. Zoom, Berkley and Kellys Annealed Worms are three famous companies that have produced excellent soft plastics for catching bass.
Kellys has reached the ultimate in soft plastic scented worms. Its secret process keeps plastic worms soft and flexible for good action and give their baits a unique blend of fishing catching colors and scent. This distracts fish from their traditional habits and gives one the edge in catching bass.
The category of bass fishing plastics involves usually splendor profile worms with multiple appendages. They may mimic lizards or nothing that swims in the water, but the many appendages give them action and help them look alive. They are equally effective on a Carolina rig or a Texas rig alike. They can be great baits for flipping sparse cover, sight fishing, working bass areas, working deep areas and pitching around isolated objects. Sight fishing involves spotting fish in the water – far easier said than done. One simply looks for a shiny or bright spot with a shadow over it. The shiny spot is the bedding area. Big bass will find a place to hang out and then proceed to fan the area clear of algae and debris.
Beavers are uniquely streamlined to penetrate the heart of thick cover and get where big bass live and ambush prey. A slightly ribbed oval body with flaps at tail of the bait allow it to glide and dart in and out of cover, coaxing bass to bite. Its narrow profile and solid body make them a great choice for punching matted vegetation, flipping bushes, or even just pitching to docks, stumps, or any other cover one comes upon.
A tube is really a remarkable lure. It gives anglers a profile that not only mimics baitfish, but also crawfish. A tube is a hollowed-out plastic with multiple tentacles for a tail. One can slide a jig head up into the tube, a popular way to fish for smallmouth bass. Tubes are extremely versatile, fall with an erratic spiraling action, and are a go-to-it bait for sight fishing.
Frog imitations were designed to be fished over the top of matted vegetation. With a flat wide body and usually two kicking legs on the back, one can reel the lure with heavy braid or fluorocarbon. Crawfish imitations are super for catching bass. Since they look just like the real thing, just cast them out and let them rest on the bottom for a bass to come along and gobble up.
Drop shot baits are slender profile plastics that are designed to be used on drop shot rigs. Most of these baits, such as the Zoom Swimming Super Fluke, or Strike King’s Caffeine Shad, catch lots of bass in deep clear water, especially on lakes where bass like to suspend.
The soft jerk bait is not only a fun soft plastic, but it’s very productive as a follow-up bait for misses on other hard lures. Rigged weightless on an extra wide gap worm hook, one can make it dart and dance lying a dying injured baitfish. Count on it. Bass will viciously attack. Natural colors like watermelon and green pumpkin have produced well.
