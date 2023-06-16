The market has expanded fantastically when it comes to fishing with soft plastics, especially for large or smallmouth bass. There is only one prerequisite: one has to use patience when fishing with them. There is a reason for that. One has to feel the fish bite or pick up the lure often when it’s not moving. There won’t be a big splash like a topwater or a hard tug such is the case when using a crankbait. And knowing which plastic to use for different situations for bass fishing will eliminate a lot of wasted time on the water.

Soft plastics are essentially combinations of salt, plastic, sand, glitter, and coloring shaped and formed into anything that can be perceived to be alive by a bass. There is an amazing array of colors, shapes and sizes when it comes to soft plastics, and there are hundreds of different types available.

