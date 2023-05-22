Back on April Fools’ Day, trout season got underway. Now, anglers are readying for bass season beginning the second week in June.

It’s always been my opinion that fishers turned out by the thousands to catch trout because they loved to eat them. Bass fishing is different. As I see it, the majority of anglers do it as a sport, catching, weighing and throwing them back just as fast as they were hauled in. All one has to do is turn on the Outdoor Network and watch the fishing tournaments. Professional competitors are filmed trying to catch bass for big money handouts.

