Back on April Fools’ Day, trout season got underway. Now, anglers are readying for bass season beginning the second week in June.
It’s always been my opinion that fishers turned out by the thousands to catch trout because they loved to eat them. Bass fishing is different. As I see it, the majority of anglers do it as a sport, catching, weighing and throwing them back just as fast as they were hauled in. All one has to do is turn on the Outdoor Network and watch the fishing tournaments. Professional competitors are filmed trying to catch bass for big money handouts.
Trout season may be the beginning for fishing enthusiasts, but as the weather gets warmer, fishers will be out on the waters looking to catch other fish including muskellunge, pickerel, northern pike, and the panfish such as sunfish, bluegill and perch.
Since bass season will get underway June 10 and go to Sept. 30, there is time to learn the pros and cons of how to start fishing for the largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass. If one is fishing for these species for the first time, it is recommended that one start with a spinning rod and reel combination. That’s what I started with and have successfully used a number of different reels with Berkley 6- to 10-pound test pound monofilament line. I prefer this type of line because it is economical and not high priced as some of the other lines.
Some professionals may tell beginners to use baitcasting rod and reel combinations when targeting largemouth bass. However, these take a lot of practice and patience to learn.
There are any number of crankbaits – also known as hard baits – that can be used to attract bass. There are two types alternating between a lipless and/or a square bill. A five-eighth ounce willow blade spinner bait in white, green or chartreuse is a versatile pick to thump against cover and yoyo through grass, getting a bass’ attention. One-half skirted jigs work well by punching through debris and accurately flip into overhanging cover with a heavy lead head. Remember, this species of fish is very territorial and will usually go after moving or noisy bait that enter the areas where they live.
One professional stated he uses a four-inch swimbait naturally colored such as white, green, and brown lure to catch his bass. He has also done well with a one-half ounce topwater frog when fishing in swampy situations in shallow water bodies where thick vegetation and Lilly pads are the only means for bass to seek shade. Thump the frog downwards and pause around openings. If a hit is detected, resist the temptation to set the hook. Let it be for two to three more hooks as bass rarely take topwater frogs on the first bite.
I’m a great believer in using Rapala lures when fishing for gamefish overall. Jointed black and silver hard baits made by this manufacturer have caught me more fish on a regular basis. Also recommended are those made by Storm, Leland and Strikemaster. Plastic scented worms made by Kelly’s was my top seller when I had my bait and tackle shop. As a matter of fact, when anglers see me on the street now, they ask me, “Hey Pee Vee, can you still get me some Kelly’s worms?” And my answer is always affirmative. Being in business as long as I was, I know where to find them. The attraction is the anise used to create the attraction. There are nine different styles. The ones I sold the most were plow jockeys.
Other plastics that have gained fame for catching bass are Gary Yamamoto Senko Plastic Worms, those made by Zoom, and Berkley. Keitech Fat Swimbaits are famous for getting bass’ attention as is Strike King’s crawdads, and the Roboworm. Of course, pieces of nightcrawlers will always do the trick, along with golden shiners, two favorite live baits.
Other top live picks for catching big bass are minnows, crawfish and hellgrammites. Another top choice are madtoms. They are small North American freshwater catfish that have a venom gland at the base of pectoral fins with which it can inflict a painful wound. One has to be careful when handling these aquatic species.
