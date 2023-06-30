Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Mostly cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.