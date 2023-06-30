Thinking back over the years when I used to be able to fish in the summertime, there were four that came to mind and one I sought after more than others. The one I tried to fish for the most was bluegill. I preferred that fish because I believe it is the best tasting freshwater fish of all. The great thing was, I could make a great meal out of a minimal amount of fish.
Summer is the best time to look for giant bluegills. The trophy size is a special treat for anglers ushered by warmer temperatures. Bluegill fishing becomes relatively challenging during this season yet more accessible with baitcasting. The fish gains a unique eagerness to take the bait and the toughness not to give up once hooked.
Bluegill become aggressive during the summer, and they can be caught anywhere. It just may be if one is fishing for another species, some really big bluegill may be the subject of the day which might be a better result than the ones one was originally trying to catch in the first place!
I remember fishing in a derby. The object was to catch the largest bass. I missed first place by three-eighths of an inch. Bass is definitely one of the five species fishers try to catch during this season. Tournament bass fishing are prevalent, and anglers will use plastics, hard baits and even live bait. One may find smallmouth in streams, rivers and lakes during the summer. They frequent rocky shorelines, current seams and offshore structures.
Another favorite fish many anglers try to hook are catfish. The best bait for summertime fishing for this species is live or dead fish. The best time to fish for them is between sunset and sunrise. Summer catfish usually move in shallow water. These fish will frequent the same place every night to feast on bluegill and shad.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission recently announced that a new state record flathead catfish had been recorded on the morning of Sunday, May 14, by angler Michael Wherley, 46, of Fayetteville, Franklin County. He was fishing from a 16-foot bass boat on the Susquehanna River section known as Lake Aldred, near Conestoga, Lancaster County. Using a Rainbow Trout as bait, he hooked it onto a large circle hook weighted with a one and one-half ounce sinker, attaching it to 25-pound monofilament line. Using a heavy-duty surf rod, he hooked the fish in a 50-foot-deep channel.
Fishing with a number of rods, he stated, “I picked up my third rod and started reeling it in. I knew I hooked onto a very large fish. I knew so because I started to develop cramps in my arms. The battle was on. It took me 30 minutes to haul it in. When it finally came to the surface, all I could think of was it was ‘humungous!’”
Telling his story, he continued to state, “When I got the fish next to the boat, I handed the rod to a friend, Tommy Clark, who accompanied me on the day’s outing, and I stuck both hands in the fish’s mouth and pulled as hard as I could to bring it aboard.” Both men knew their fish may be a new record breaker. The previous flathead weighed 56 pounds, three ounces. Confident that his catch had a chance to beat the old record, they placed the live fish inside a large plastic tote filled with water and equipped with an aerator. They then took the fish to a bait and tackle shop that was equipped with a certified scale. Sure enough, Wherley’s fish beat the old record by 10 pounds, three-tenths ounces.
As is required for state record consideration, the weight and species were verified by WCO Schmidt. Wherley completed a state record fish application that included color photographs and detailed information about the catch, which was reviewed by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Division of Fisheries Management and confirmed.
Last on the list for summer fish are the Rainbow Trout, the fish Mr. Wherley used for bait to catch his catfish. I prefer to catch and eat them if at all possible. Many anglers are fascinated by these fish because of their skin’s vibrant colors. These fish are particularly active as the temperature becomes warmer because that is also the time when insect hatching peaks. The best flies one can use are midges, daddies, olives, sedges and emergers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.