Thinking back over the years when I used to be able to fish in the summertime, there were four that came to mind and one I sought after more than others. The one I tried to fish for the most was bluegill. I preferred that fish because I believe it is the best tasting freshwater fish of all. The great thing was, I could make a great meal out of a minimal amount of fish.

Summer is the best time to look for giant bluegills. The trophy size is a special treat for anglers ushered by warmer temperatures. Bluegill fishing becomes relatively challenging during this season yet more accessible with baitcasting. The fish gains a unique eagerness to take the bait and the toughness not to give up once hooked.

