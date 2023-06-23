I was dining out with some longtime friends recently when the gentleman stated, “We’ve been seeing a lot of squirrels in our neighborhood all about the same size, five in all. When they aren’t chasing each other around our yard in circles, they are climbing our telephone poles and being very playful.” On another note, he asked, “I saw a squirrel that only had hair on half his tail. What’s with that?”

I observed something similar last month and had to share with him that I, too, saw these medium-sized rodents running around in my yard that had only half a tail. I did some research, and this is what I learned after reviewing many websites on the subject of these backyard visitors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.