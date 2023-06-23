I was dining out with some longtime friends recently when the gentleman stated, “We’ve been seeing a lot of squirrels in our neighborhood all about the same size, five in all. When they aren’t chasing each other around our yard in circles, they are climbing our telephone poles and being very playful.” On another note, he asked, “I saw a squirrel that only had hair on half his tail. What’s with that?”
I observed something similar last month and had to share with him that I, too, saw these medium-sized rodents running around in my yard that had only half a tail. I did some research, and this is what I learned after reviewing many websites on the subject of these backyard visitors.
Seems I’m not the only person to inquire about such mysteries. Questions about the oddities concerning these animals are more prevalent than one may think. Did you know tail injuries are common in all species of tree, gray, fox, and red squirrels? This might help answer people’s questions.
It seems these animals fight among themselves. The first place squirrels may seek out will be their opponent’s tail, sometimes nipping off just the end. Other times, a larger portion will be bitten off taking a chunk out of the middle, which leads to deformed and damaged tails. Sometimes, the entire tail will be amputated. I heard about a resident of our state who actually found a squirrel’s tail in his backyard. That ought to be proof that these critters don’t mess around. When they mean business, it actually gets a bit messy at times!
Unfortunately, I’m told these mammals do not regrow their tails. Once that bit of fur is gone, the squirrel has lost part of its beauty forever.
I’ve often told people that if you took a rat’s tail off a rat and exchanged it for a squirrel’s tail, a rat would look like a squirrel and if you took off a squirrel’s tail and put it on a rat, a rat would look like a squirrel. Just a little Peeveeism there!
Here’s what I think happened to my four-legged friend. My neighborhood is populated with owls, falcons and hawks. Any one of those creations could have captured this gray-colored resident momentarily. The animal got loose and was able to escape leaving the culprit with a segment of its tail.
My gentleman friend stated, “The squirrel that I saw was missing hair on its tail.” This occurs as a result of a predator pulling off the fur on the tail, stripping it possibly to the bone. But not the only thing that can cause hair loss. In the process of traveling of scraping against branches in hedges, against fence posts or against tree limbs, some or all of the hair may be pulled off. And as my brother would say, “That’s part of nature!”
But if squirrels could talk, they’d have a real tale to tell about their tails! If I would witness Mr. Gray hobbling in my backyard without so much as half his tail, I’d feel inclined to ask him, “Hey, Mr. Gee, they call me Mr. Pee Vee! Could you tell me the tale as to where the other half of your tail went?” “Don’t know,” it said. “But I can assure you this. Even though I lost half my tail, I don’t have to worry about getting an infection or illness. It does bring on shortcomings, however. If I lose part or all of my tail, my life may cut short a tad. As I jump from branch to tree branch, my act of balance won’t be as steady. And my means of talking to my fellow squirrels will be affected. You see, as I bark and chatter, I arch, twitch and flick my tail, letting the members of my scurry (what a group of squirrels is called) know what’s happening to me or to warm them about predators. Through its communication, it signals everything.”
“God’s blessings to you, my friend,” as he ran off and up my chestnut tree! I shouted, “I’ll be watching you through my kitchen window!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.