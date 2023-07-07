Mention the word “rodent,” and many people will state mouse, vole, or maybe our backyard visitors, the squirrel. But did you know there are 1,500 living rodent species out of about 4,000 living mammals overall?

Since I touched upon one of its relatives in last week’s column, the squirrel, I thought this week I’d add to the list others that are common in parts of the United States. There are about 70 species living in North America. Name the most popular one, and most people will name the House Mouse. Some, like pocket mice, are highly adapted to dry, hot deserts, while others live in cooler boreal forests. One can find them in suburban, urban and rural areas. Chances are, wherever one is right now, there’s a mouse somewhere nearby.

