Mention the word “rodent,” and many people will state mouse, vole, or maybe our backyard visitors, the squirrel. But did you know there are 1,500 living rodent species out of about 4,000 living mammals overall?
Since I touched upon one of its relatives in last week’s column, the squirrel, I thought this week I’d add to the list others that are common in parts of the United States. There are about 70 species living in North America. Name the most popular one, and most people will name the House Mouse. Some, like pocket mice, are highly adapted to dry, hot deserts, while others live in cooler boreal forests. One can find them in suburban, urban and rural areas. Chances are, wherever one is right now, there’s a mouse somewhere nearby.
According to www.birdwatching.com, “Mice are one of the most numerous rodents in the United States. There are over 70 species living in North America. House mice are the most common species in one’s home because they’re adaptable to human presence. They readily eat food scraps, build their nests in walls or dark attics and basements, and spend most of their time hidden from view. I’ve had my share visit my living quarters in different parts of the house.
“Voles or meadow mice are closely related to hamsters. Voles use burrows for nesting, shelter and rest. They create woven grass and nests in the burrows or under logs. And as their name suggests, they prefer grassland or open forest habitats. Like most rodents in the United States, voles are dietary generalists, which means they will eat many different types of food. Garden plants, flowers, crops and grasses are common food sources. Birds of prey, snakes, and wild and domesticated cats seek out voles for their meals.
“Although rats are common rodents in the United States, the most numerous and well-known species isn’t even native to North America. Instead, the Brown Rat is thought to have originated in China and Mongolia. Look for Brown Rats anywhere people are living, particularly in urban environments. They’re best known for living in sewer tunnels and subway systems, scavenging food from the trash.
“There are quite a few native species of rats that don’t have much in common with the Brown Rat. They tend to live away from humans in secluded forests or deserts. There are 22 mice and rats living in the United States. Most rats are opportunistic feeders. They will eat whatever is most plentiful, which means some populations survive on human refuse. However, others eat plant matter like roots, stems, leaves, berries and seeds.
“One of the most interesting things about native rats is the way they use their tails. Like other rodents in the United States, rats climb trees, walls and fences to get their food. Their tail aids in balance and acts as an additional limb to help hang onto branches.
“Kangaroo Rats live in the desert climates and spend much of the day underground, where they sleep. They construct separate chambers for eating, sleeping and food storage, just like a house. Although they can be territorial and aggressive, aggregations of Kangaroo Rats living in the same burrow system are common.”
Since I touched on squirrels last week, I’ll move on to the Ground Squirrels. They are also called the Prairie Dog. “They spend most of their time in burrows in open, grassy areas. It’s common to see them in parks, ball fields, golf courses and open prairies. Ground Squirrels are true omnivores that eat anything they can, including eggs, insects, plants and even smaller mammals. The easiest way to recognize these animals is by looking at their stance. They rear up on their back legs, curl their paws across their chest and look around as if they are waiting for something.
And last, Pocket Gophers are also simply called “gophers.” They are a large group of burrowing rodents in our country. They have a wide range of colors because their fur tends to match the soil where they live. For instance, a gopher that lives in the desert may be sandy brown, but one that lives with clay-rich soil may be clay-rich color. This helps gophers blend into their environment to avoid predators. The ‘pocket’ refers to their large cheek pouches where they carry food to store in the burrows. They hoard larger amounts of plant roots and other vegetables.”
