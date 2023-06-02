Recently, I had a neighbor approach me on my alley (Pee Vee Alley) and ask, “Did you see that falcon circle our neighbor’s hedge the other day?” I shook my head negatively. He then proceeded to tell me the story.
“I was working in my front yard when I happened to look up and I saw this falcon circling above me. I put down my tools and kept my eyes on this creature flying in circles. It would then swoop down in a dive and then head back up from where it came, doing it over and over again. On the last dive, it buried itself in the thicket of branches and flew out holding a wren between its beaks. I was awestruck. I didn’t even know falcons were around here.”
That led me to do some investigation. I contacted the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) and was told the peregrine falcons (their formal name) are all over Pennsylvania.
“Protected under the Game and Wildlife Code and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, they have nests in many parts of the world and its choice of nest sites is diverse and urban. Peregrines historically nested widely in the eastern United States, numbering about 350 nesting pairs in the early 1900s. The native eastern breeding population was wiped out by the early 1960s, primarily due to effects of DDT. The peregrine falcon was listed as an endangered species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1973 following the catastrophic decline of the species worldwide. No nesting was recorded in Pennsylvania between 1959 and 1987.
“After DDT was banned, the Peregrine Fund Inc., a nonprofit organization, was organized with the mission or reestablishing the species in the eastern United States. Some of the earliest reintroduction sites during the 1970s included historic nesting areas in Pennsylvania. A slow, steady expansion in the population was assisted by supplemental releases of birds coordinated by the Pennsylvania Game Commission in the 1990s. The peregrine falcon’s subsequent recovery resulted in its removal from the federal list in 1999 and Pennsylvania’s threatened list in 2021.
“Today, the population reestablished by the Peregrine Fund employed subspecies from around the world. The reintroduction effort was tremendously successful, and the birds have returned to many historical nest sites.”
Since my neighbor saw a peregrine falcon snatch a wren out of the hedge of his neighbor, I wondered what else do these birds of prey eat. This is what the PGC had to say.
“Peregrines feed primarily on other birds, typically by striking them in flight. Prey range in size from a 5-inch-long chimney swift, to loons, geese and gulls. The remains of pigeons, blue jays, northern flickers, and other mid-sized songbirds are typically found at bird nest sites. Their aerial hunting style partially explains peregrines’ preference for high prominences, buildings, cliffs and other open spaces with expansive views.”
From the website A-Z-Animals.com, it mentions other foods falcons will eat. “They include deer, squirrels, rats, rabbits, starlings, snakes, chickens and eggs.”
Returning to the PGC website, “Male and female falcons typically pair for life, renewing their bond with courtship activity during late winter and early spring. Courtship is marked by special flight displays and the male bringing the female food. No nest is built, and the eggs are normally laid in a small scrape in gravel on a high ledge or cliff. Some city nesting peregrines use platforms or boxes installed for them. A peregrine clutch is three to five eggs laid at 2-to-3 intervals. Eggs are incubated at about 31 days by both adults.
“When the eggs hatch, young falcons weigh about 1.5 ounces and are covered in fluffy white down. Nestlings grow rapidly and their down is replaced by feathers in three to five weeks. They are essentially full-grown at six weeks of age. Males develop more quickly than females. Females are larger and more powerful when fully grown,” it concluded.
