Recently, I had a neighbor approach me on my alley (Pee Vee Alley) and ask, “Did you see that falcon circle our neighbor’s hedge the other day?” I shook my head negatively. He then proceeded to tell me the story.

“I was working in my front yard when I happened to look up and I saw this falcon circling above me. I put down my tools and kept my eyes on this creature flying in circles. It would then swoop down in a dive and then head back up from where it came, doing it over and over again. On the last dive, it buried itself in the thicket of branches and flew out holding a wren between its beaks. I was awestruck. I didn’t even know falcons were around here.”

