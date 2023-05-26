Here’s an incredibly effective early-spring tactic for putting more big bass in the boat – dead-sticking minnow-type jerk baits. It’s the very antithesis of the run-and-gun approach used by so many top anglers and may be best described as live bait fishing with artificial lures. It’s so effective, most fishermen who use the technique are extremely reluctant to talk about it.

There are a number of variations that have worked well for catching these gamefish. First a word of caution. Anglers who are hyperactive in nature when fishing are warned this type of fishing is taboo. It requires more patience than many competitive fishermen can muster, but when properly performed, it will put one in the winner’s circle. It’s true, the best retrieve is no retrieve at all.

