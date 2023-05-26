Here’s an incredibly effective early-spring tactic for putting more big bass in the boat – dead-sticking minnow-type jerk baits. It’s the very antithesis of the run-and-gun approach used by so many top anglers and may be best described as live bait fishing with artificial lures. It’s so effective, most fishermen who use the technique are extremely reluctant to talk about it.
There are a number of variations that have worked well for catching these gamefish. First a word of caution. Anglers who are hyperactive in nature when fishing are warned this type of fishing is taboo. It requires more patience than many competitive fishermen can muster, but when properly performed, it will put one in the winner’s circle. It’s true, the best retrieve is no retrieve at all.
Bass expert Lou Treat is a master at dead-sticking in cold water conditions. The Flippin, Arkansas, angler is a supervisor in the fender department at Ranger Boat Company’s trailer plant, and a veteran of the regional tournament scene. He’s won a total of 10 tournaments, including two events each on the Central Pro-Am and Red Man circuits. All four victories came on jerk baits.
Treat’s dead-stick method works best during initial warm-up phase typical of his region, which occurs in the early part of spring. The exact timing, of course, depends on warming trends and water temperatures, so it is best to time one’s fishing trips’ conditions in one’s areas. The professional stated that the key factor is structure – rock transitions and isolated standing timber. Rock transition areas, where one’s size or type of shoreline changes into another, might be a sheer limestone bluff that changes to chunk rock, or where chunk rock changes to gravel. The second area involves timber, more specifically “pole timber,” which occurs in many highland reservoirs and resembles spindly telephone poles jutting out of deep water.
Once Treat locates a likely area, he evaluates water clarity. “Most anglers think jerk baits as clear-water lures, but if one dead-sticks ’em, they’ll work in water with only a foot of visibility,” he says. If the water is murky, Treat often finds bass suspending closer to the surface and tighter to the bank; if it’s clear, they’ll hold farther out and deeper. “Bass at 15 to 20 feet aren’t uncommon in cold, clear water,” he notes, quickly adding, “It really doesn’t matter how deep the water is if it’s clear, because a reflective jerk bait is highly visible, and will draw bass from long distances.”
To execute his dead-stick method, Trent uses a Suspending Super Rogue or Suspending Pro Rogue, approaching the target area cautiously and keeping his boat well off the bank, or away from the timber, for the initial casts. “Sometimes the fish will suspend a cast and one-half off the bank, so as to not roar up on ‘em and spook ‘em,’ he warns. After splash-down, he cranks the lure to its maximum running depth (10 to 15 medium speed handle cranks), then pauses, allowing the lure to suspend. As it sits, he makes sure there is sufficient slack in the line to compensate for boat drift, especially when it’s windy, and keeps his eyes glued to the slack line. If it suddenly jumps or peels off, he knows a bass has taken the bait. He reels up the slack and makes a sideswept hookset.
When fishing for bass, it’s good to have two rods with different lures on them. One should definitely have a jerk bait, and the other a hard bait or a plastic imitation. Jerk baits are productive because with varied action from a subtle twitch or a jump-out-of-the-water snap, bass will be drawn to the action. As to jerk bait colors, keep them to a minimum. A good base of colors would include some gray as well as purple-gray and green (bluegill colors), and silver, black, blue and white pearl (shad colors). One will need some jerk baits with different actions and profiles. Give jerk baits added appeal by adding a propellor or removing the diving tip on the lures.
