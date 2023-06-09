If there was ever one topic I’ve seldom written about, it’s preparing one’s fish to eat after freshly caught. Anyone who has ever eaten his or her own catch, knows that fish are best when cooked and eaten as fresh as possible, right off the hook. For fish to be eaten soon after they are caught, de-gill and gut the fish. After thumbing out the kidneys and washing out the cavity, thoroughly dry it. Place the fish on ice or in a creel lined with dampened ferns.

If the fish are larger, such as salmon, steelhead, or trophy-sized trout, bleed them by sticking them just behind the gills, then tie them (air free) in a plastic tube. The tube should be cut off a roll with a length to accommodate the fish plus two knots. Lay the fish in the stream to keep cool.

