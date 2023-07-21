If there was ever one fish I’ve never written about, it’s the chain pickerel. Don’t ask me why. It seems that when fishing season gets under way, trout usually are the fish I first write about followed by bass, bluegill, perch, and other panfish. Then it occurred to me recently why not research the chain pickerel and see what I can find out about this freshwater fish.
The first thing I learned was that one can fish for these aquatic species all year-around. That was an eye opener. Then I learned that this fish is a delicious tasting fish that is white, flaky, and mild in taste and fishiness. This means it takes seasoning extremely well and has been compared by many camp cooks as being closer to perch or walleye in taste than the fleshier fillets of the northern pike.
Chain pickerel is a fun fish to go after. Fishermen who enjoy a little bit of pickerel fishing know firsthand that this smaller cousin of the northern pike loves to put up a fight. Pound for pound, they are scrappers and can fight like fish much bigger and heavier than one might expect.
But do chain pickerel taste good or are these fish that you should catch and release? Or are they just about the fight? One of the major benefits of pickerel is that it is a light, flaky fish. That means the fillets aren’t oily, they don’t have an extremely heavy fish flavor.
Pickerel can be prepared a wide variety of ways. Some fish are only good smoked, some are only good deep oil fried, and there are some one can make-do with pickling it. One can do all these things to chain pickerel and have a great tasting meal. Or one can bake, or foil wrap it.
On the negative side, it takes a very specific method of cleaning and filleting to avoid ending up with an extremely bony meal, which none of us enjoys. Even if one is an old hand at cleaning pike in a way that removes the bones efficiently, one will have a challenge with smaller pickerel. If the de-boning is done by an expert, this can be worth the effort.
As much as I may have stirred one’s interest by stating it’s a good tasting fish, could it be that one’s interest may be stirred in wanting to catch one of these fish? Here are some tips that may be of interest to catch them. Fish parallel along weed edges. Fishing one’s baits along weed edges will keep bait in the strike zone for the longest period of time. The right bait to use is whatever big pickerel are naturally eating. If the waterways have shiners, alewives, and bluegills, that is what most pickerel eat every day. Frogs are another great choice.
Hook baitfish through the back instead of the lips. Pickerel eat food head-first. If one wants to release a pickerel alive, a back-hooked baitfish will give better survival rates to the pickerel. Additionally, with a couple of inches of line in the pickerel’s mouth, one stands a better chance of those cutting the line during the fight.
During summer and winter, most fish will congregate in deeper water. In summer, pickerel will go down deeper to find cooler, more oxygen-rich water. The exact same thing occurs in winter, but the deeper water is actually warmer than much shallower water. In the spring, these fish will be moving up into shallower water to take advantage of early-season weeds growing in the shallow bays on the north side of lakes. Fish shallower in spring and fall for better results.
Every spring when the snow melts, floods will occur, affecting lakes, ponds, and rivers with muddy water. Fish are forced up into very muddy water. Cast weedless baits like spinnerbaits (no stinger hook), frogs and chatter baits as close to the water’s edge as possible. The noise will draw in pickerel, fish creek mouths after rains. Fish during the early morning from dawn until two hours after sunrise and late afternoon from two hours before sunset until dusk. It should be noted that a chain pickerel in Pennsylvania has to be 18 inches to keep.
