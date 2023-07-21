If there was ever one fish I’ve never written about, it’s the chain pickerel. Don’t ask me why. It seems that when fishing season gets under way, trout usually are the fish I first write about followed by bass, bluegill, perch, and other panfish. Then it occurred to me recently why not research the chain pickerel and see what I can find out about this freshwater fish.

The first thing I learned was that one can fish for these aquatic species all year-around. That was an eye opener. Then I learned that this fish is a delicious tasting fish that is white, flaky, and mild in taste and fishiness. This means it takes seasoning extremely well and has been compared by many camp cooks as being closer to perch or walleye in taste than the fleshier fillets of the northern pike.

