Some anglers believe that it’s important to fish without a bobber in the summertime so the bait sinks to the bottom where the temperatures are cooler, and the larger fish hang out. But that’s not always necessarily true. I, for example, fish with the Bobber With A Brain, a Latrobe invention designed and sold worldwide by Frank Moff.

This unique device permits one to fish on the bottom of a lake, for example, but has a bobber attached that floats on the surface of the water. When a fish nips at the bait, the bobber will sway with gentle motions. Once the fish consumes the morsel of goodness, the bobber disappears from the top of the water and sinks to the lower depths, disappearing altogether. After a 10-second count, I set the hook, and I plant my feet into the soil and reel in my catch.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.