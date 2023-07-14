Some anglers believe that it’s important to fish without a bobber in the summertime so the bait sinks to the bottom where the temperatures are cooler, and the larger fish hang out. But that’s not always necessarily true. I, for example, fish with the Bobber With A Brain, a Latrobe invention designed and sold worldwide by Frank Moff.
This unique device permits one to fish on the bottom of a lake, for example, but has a bobber attached that floats on the surface of the water. When a fish nips at the bait, the bobber will sway with gentle motions. Once the fish consumes the morsel of goodness, the bobber disappears from the top of the water and sinks to the lower depths, disappearing altogether. After a 10-second count, I set the hook, and I plant my feet into the soil and reel in my catch.
The great thing about this bobber is that I can break it down to four parts, and use either to suspend my bait. I found it ingenious.
Bobbers are a powerful tool used to seek out big fish in almost any situation. Whether it’s a slip bobber fishing for clear water walleye, float fishing for salmon or jig bobbering some slab crappie, there is always a place for bobbers.
They are not just for novice anglers and kids who don’t know how to fish. There is a time and place for more complex techniques when targeting your favorite species. All bobbers, floats, corks provide several basic uses for fishing. They allow anglers to present their bait or lure at a specific depth where fish are suspending. Plus, they serve as a visual strike indicator when a fish bites. They also give one extreme control over bait placement and drift, which is extremely useful when fishing around submerged structure.
There is almost an infinite number of bobber styles, sizes and colors, each of which caters to some specific situation that enables anglers to improve their odds of catching fish. There’s no limit to the creativity of anglers trying to outsmart their quarry. Out of all the bobbers, there are two basic types, fixed bobbers and slip bobbers.
Fixed-style bobbers are widely used and a good all-around bobber for fishing. Like the name implies, these types of bobbers are fixed in place on one’s line at whatever depth one places them. The classic, red and white round bobber uses recessed hooks on both ends to fix it in place. Other bobbers use a spring on one end that pinches one’s line into a notch. Most fixed bobbers are made from plastic, cork or balsa wood and they come in several shapes: round, oval and pencil style.
The main advantage of fixed bobbers is their ability to easily hold one’s bait at shallow depths where fish are feeding. The depth is adjustable by releasing the spring or hook and sliding the bobber up or down the line. They are also the simplest bobbers to use.
Other than using the Bobber With A Brain, one gets the best depth control using slip bobbers. These bobbers are ideal for walleye and trout but also work for panfish that are suspended deeper than 4 or 5 feet. Just like fixed bobbers, slip bobbers come in all shapes and sizes. Some are designed to cast farther; some reduce wind drift and others provide the ultimate in bite sensitivity. Most are made of foam, plastic or balsa wood, and weighted types offer the best casting distance.
As the name implies, slip bobbers slide up and down one’s line, starting from one’s hook, swivel or weight, all the way to one’s bobber stop. The bobber stop is nothing more than a knotted piece of Dacron that tightens on one’s man line. One then can slide it up or down to the desired depth and it casts through the rod casts without catching.
Rigging up a slip bobber is a little more technical than when using fixed bobbers. Don’t worry though, it’s still super easy to set up and immensely versatile once one learns the anatomy of a good slip bobber rig.
One may think the same with the Bobber With A Brain. Once one gets the “hang” of it, chances are one will catch more fish than the other two types.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.