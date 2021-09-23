Starting off the season with four consecutive non-conference games has allowed the Ligonier Valley football team to improve each week in different areas on the field. And while the Rams are 4-0, with another exhibition against Carrick set for 7 p.m. Friday at Weller Field, those non-conference games have also come with a cost — injuries.
“It feels good,” head coach Roger Beitel said of his team’s 4-0 start. “But it’s not without some casualties.”
Namely junior Haden Sierocky, the team’s starting quarterback, and senior tight end/linebacker Miles Higgins. Sierocky missed all of Ligonier Valley’s 33-6 win against Frazier last Friday, with a cast on his left arm, while Higgins sustained a leg injury during the game and exited the field on crutches. Both will sit out again this Friday versus Carrick.
“I know that there’s been a lot written about these early games and what they can do, but it costs you,” Beitel said. “...We’re 4-0, but we’re limping into Week Five.”
Beitel did not give a timetable on their return, either.
“At this time, we are on a week-to-week basis. That’s about all I can really say,” he said.
Running back Nick Beitel also suffered an injury against Frazier, a game in which the senior ran for 117 yards on 16 carries, including a touchdown. However, the Rams’ head coach said Nick Beitel is ready to suit up against the Raiders.
“At this point, it looks as though he’ll be able to go,” he said. “But again, that’s one of those things where we still have to wait and see. But he looks as though he’ll be able to compete on Friday.”
Sierocky, an All-Conference pick last season as a sophomore, has completed 19 of 33 passes for 377 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in three starts. Sierocky also has 142 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns.
Last week, junior backup quarterback Broderick Schreyer earned the starting nod and stepped up to help the Rams to victory. He went 10 of 18 for 130 yards against Frazier, including two touchdowns — a 10-yard pass to Grant Dowden and a 16-yard run.
“Broderick has had a great week of practice,” Beitel said. “Every snap, every rep and every day this past week, I’ve seen progress; he’s gotten better. He’s starting to have a lot more confidence in what he’s doing.”
Beitel would like to see that progress continue, with his backup quarterback getting as many reps as possible while practicing different situations with the ball.
Schreyer threw his first varsity touchdown pass two weeks ago in a 55-0 rout of Jeannette, but he has also commanded Ligonier Valley’s JV team in three games this season.
“It’s a tough role to jump into, to go from the backup quarterback to the starting quarterback,” Beitel said. “We’re really happy with the fact that we were able to get three JV games in under our belts. So, he’s gotten a lot of reps. It’s not like he came in cold.”
Meanwhile, senior George Golden will slide into the tight end role in the absence of Higgins, and Jesse Turner will fill in at linebacker. Additionally, Beitel said Ryan Harbert will move into a “more expanded role on the offensive side.
And while Beitel said it’s tough to lose an All-Conference tight end and linebacker, he added: “The kids who have had to fill in are stepping up.
“We have a next man up mentality. And we’re going to experiment with some different looks, some different personnel sets.”
While the Rams are banged up on both sides of the ball, Beitel still looks to the team’s impressive defense as a reason to remain confident moving ahead. Through four games, the Rams have allowed just 34 points, and their offense has put up 134.
“Our defense puts us in a really good spot offensively,” Beitel said. “I think the first three drives we had offensively (against Frazier), our defense gave the offense the ball back on the plus side of the 50, or right around there. So that puts us in a really nice spot.”
Beitel pointed to his team’s defensive pressure, manufactured by ends like Jacob Hay and Billy Sudgen, as one reason for the Rams’ success. He also praised Jude Grzywinski, James Pleskovitch, and Logan Mulheren, who have “really anchored down the defensive line,” in addition to the “spectacular” play of Kaden Faas and Higgins at linebacker. Pair all that with Ligonier Valley’s uniquely skilled secondary and it’s a recipe for a strong defense.
“The big thing is that I think that our coaches have gotten all of our kids in the defensive positions that fit their skill set best,” Beitel said. “The defensive system is based on the strengths of what the kids can do.”
Beitel credits his team’s ability to shuffle around and step into new roles to the program’s emphasis on player development and fundamentals.
“It works for us, and that’s why whenever we have adversity, the wheels don’t fall off,” he said.
Unfortunately, that shuffling of players has been caused by a string of injuries, which the 18-year head coach is hoping to see come to an end against Carrick.
“It’s tough, it’s sad. Injuries are the worst part of being a football coach,” he said. “You love these kids and you never want to see them in any pain, but it’s also part of the game. And even to this day, all these years later, whenever kids suffer injuries, it always takes a toll on me, because it’s the worst part of being a football coach.”
Carrick, a Pittsburgh City League independent school, is winless through four games. The Raiders have scored just 12 points all season, which began with a 36-6 defeat against Steubenville Central Catholic, followed by a forfeit, then a 41-6 rout against Uniontown Area before a 46-0 loss to South Side Beaver last week.
Beitel said his squad has watched film on Carrick, but the Rams will be lining up against an altogether unfamiliar opponent.
“It’s the very first time that we’ve ever, in the history of Ligonier Valley football, played Carrick,” Beitel said. “So, historically speaking, there’s nothing to go on ... It’s going to be fun. It’s Homecoming, so the home crowd deserves to have a good football game.”
