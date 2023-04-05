This past winter, Derry Area track and field had its largest indoor team compete in the Tri-State Track Coaches Association indoor season ever. A total of six girls and two boys made the almost three-hour trek up to Edinboro University every Saturday to compete against some of the top athletes in western Pennsylvania.
According to many track and field coaches, the key to a successful spring season is a dedicated off-season. Most training theorists state that the general preparatory facet of the season should be between 30 and 40% of the overall season. If you were to look at a spring track and field season, depending on how far a competitor goes, most athletes only get three weeks of training. In technique-specific events like the jumps, throws, and hurdles, that extra time developing your craft can make all the difference.
Coming off an injury suffered during cross-country, senior Charlie Banks competed in every indoor meet this season and appreciated seeing time consistently come off week after week.
“It helped get my mind back into racing shape,” said Banks, who committed to Pitt-Johnstown earlier this year. “People don’t realize racing is just as much mental as it is physical, and after a long time off, your mind needs training just as your body does.”
Due to the size of an indoor facility, 100-meter hurdles isn’t feasible and neither is the javelin throw. But for sophomore Sophia Mazzoni and junior Reigna Taylor, it was all about focusing on the little things.
Mazzoni, who threw shot put during indoor, broke the school record in javelin last week with a throw of 138 feet, 1 inch, and Taylor, who finished last season in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal best of 19.06, has already set a new personal best, shaving an entire second off at 18.01.
For those who don’t know track and field, a whole second off in a sprint can take a whole year to accomplish.
“Closing out the indoor season, I missed the championship cutoff by 0.24,” admitted Taylor. “But coach told me to ‘use it to fuel your fire this spring,’ and that’s exactly what I’ve been doing.”
Whereas other events are modified to fit an indoor facility, the three events that are untouched are the jumps: long, triple, and high.
For senior Ashley Baker, she definitely had to trust the process.
Derry Area, like most all high schools, doesn’t have a local facility with an indoor jumping area to practice. If it’s too cold or if there’s snow, there’s only so much you can do to prepare for an actual jump.
After starting off rusty, Baker eventually found her form in the triple jump, setting a new school indoor record at 34 feet, 1 inch and setting her up perfectly for March.
“Over the indoor season, I was able to work on increasing my leg strength and get jumping reps at the meets,” said Baker. “This allowed the transition over to the outdoor season to be extremely smooth, allowing me to start the season with further marks this year than I ended with last year.”
She wasn’t wrong because at the first meet at Greensburg Central Catholic, Baker finished first in the pole vault, first in the long jump, and first in the triple jump.
The other Trojan athletes who competed this winter were junior Ahmad Ward, who found out that he was a superb long jumper; sophomore Jane Huss, who qualified for the indoor championships in the 400 meter after her basketball season concluded; sophomore Julia Omlor, who focused on her sprint form; and sophomore newcomer, Teryn Nuttall.
“I am thankful for [the opportunities] coach provides,” said Huss, who posted a 1:02 split in her open 400 meters last week.
“I look forward to this season with the team.”
Both the girls (1-0) and the boys (0-1) will continue their seasons Wednesday against Mt. Pleasant and Ligonier Valley at 4p.m; at Trojan Stadium in a pivotal section double dual meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.