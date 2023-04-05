20230405-DATrack.jpg

Charlie Banks, Jane Huss, Ahmad Ward, Reigna Taylor, Julia Omlor, Ashley Baker and Sophia Mazzoni pose for a photo.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

This past winter, Derry Area track and field had its largest indoor team compete in the Tri-State Track Coaches Association indoor season ever. A total of six girls and two boys made the almost three-hour trek up to Edinboro University every Saturday to compete against some of the top athletes in western Pennsylvania.

According to many track and field coaches, the key to a successful spring season is a dedicated off-season. Most training theorists state that the general preparatory facet of the season should be between 30 and 40% of the overall season. If you were to look at a spring track and field season, depending on how far a competitor goes, most athletes only get three weeks of training. In technique-specific events like the jumps, throws, and hurdles, that extra time developing your craft can make all the difference.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.