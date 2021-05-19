NEW KENSINGTON — As the No. 2 seed in the WPIAL Class 5A bracket, Greater Latrobe was heavily favored in its matchup against No. 15 Indiana Area on Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats quickly realized they were in a battle, however, and a late two-run homer by Indiana Area’s Olivia Zimmerman proved the difference, as the Little Lady Indians shocked the Lady Wildcats, 7-6, in the first-round contest at Valley High School in New Kensington.
As a result of the upset, the Lady Wildcats conclude the season with a record of 10-5, and failed to escape the first round for the second straight postseason.
While each team produced eight hits apiece, the Greater Latrobe pitching combo of Josie Straigis and Kayla Williams frequently struggled with command, while Indiana Area’s freshman hurler Olivia Zimmerman was unhittable for stretches, recording 15 strikeouts.
Zimmerman and her older sister, senior Sara Zimmerman, also blasted home runs, the latter of which put the Little Lady Indians ahead 7-6 in the top of the sixth. And while the Lady Wildcats appeared poised to quickly respond, as Bailey Watson led off the bottom of the sixth with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch, Zimmerman recorded consecutive strikeouts on Lauren Bisignani and Emily Schmucker to escape the threat. In the bottom of the seventh, Zimmerman continued to overwhelm the Greater Latrobe bats, as she struck out the side in order to seal the unlikely victory.
Greater Latrobe head coach Bob Kovalcin referred to Zimmerman as an “above-average pitcher” earlier this week, but she appeared better than advertised on Tuesday against a Greater Latrobe lineup that had scored 12 runs or more in three of the past four tilts.
“We knew what we were getting into when we got to the game. I guess I just didn’t get them ready enough at the plate,” Kovalcin said of his team’s struggles to make contact against Zimmerman. “She came up big, and we didn’t come up big at the plate.”
Still, the Lady Wildcats had several highlights with the bats, scoring two runs apiece in the first, third, and fifth innings. Greater Latrobe’s opening stanza started with Jordan Novak being hit by pitch, and then stealing second. After Bisignani struck out, Schmucker delivered a bloop RBI double to left to put Greater Latrobe in the lead, and Jenna Tallman followed with a run-scoring single to left-center.
In the third inning, the Little Lady Indians broke through after threatening in each of the two previous frames. Sara Zimmerman, who is committed to Indiana University of Pennsylvania, began the frame with a homer to right-center. Gia Consentino followed with a single, and Haley Hamilton reached on an error. After Straigis recorded a strikeout of the younger Zimmerman, however, she allowed another single to load the bases, and then issued a pair of walks that put Indiana Area (11-7) in the lead, at 3-2.
In the bottom of the inning, Greater Latrobe regained the edge, sparked by defensive miscues by Indiana Area. Bisignani drew a leadoff walk, Jenna Tallman delivered a one-out single, both advanced on a passed ball, and then they scored on a dropped fly ball by Indiana Area’s right fielder, Lauren Carloni.
Walks proved costly again for Straigis in the fourth, though, as she issued free passes to Sara Zimmerman and Consentino to begin the stanza. Zimmerman was later called out on runner’s interference, but a walk to Olivia Zimmerman loaded the bases and set the stage for a two-run single by Carloni. At that point, Kovalcin called upon Williams to take over in the circle, as Straigis allowed six walks during her outing. Williams induced a popup to strand a pair of runners that inning.
“Too many walks. Sometimes that’s what happens. We got two young pitchers, pitching their heart out,” Kovalcin said of his underclassmen duo that has been tasked with replacing senior Jordan Tallman in the circle.
The see-saw affair continued in the fifth, as Greater Latrobe pulled back in front when Schmucker opened the inning with a walk, and Jenna Tallman followed with a blast over the center field fence to put the Lady Wildcats ahead 6-5. Jordan Tallman followed with a single, but appeared to aggravate her injured wrist on the hit. She stayed in the game, and reached third, but was ultimately stranded when Zimmerman struck out pinch hitter Sydney DeGram to end the frame.
The decisive blow came in the next half inning, as Hamilton opened the sixth with a double, and Olivia Zimmerman crushed a home run that soared over the center field fence and landed in the trees just shy of Stevenson Boulevard.
“This loss is on me,” Kovalcin said. “Girls win games, coaches lose it. And I’m the coach that lost this one.”
Williams took the loss in the circle, working 3.1 innings and allowing two runs on three hits and two walks, with five strikeouts. Straigis, meanwhile, permitted five hits and five runs in 3.2 innings, with six strikeouts. Jenna Tallman paced the offense, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, while Bailey Watson notched a pair of hits.
For Indiana Area, Olivia Zimmerman went the distance, permitting six runs on eight hits, with 15 strikeouts and just one walk. Sara Zimmerman, meanwhile, finished 3-for-4 with a walk, one RBI, and a run scored, while Consentino provided a hit, drew two walks, was struck by a pitch, and scored twice.
Following the contest, Kovalcin encouraged his players to hold their heads up, especially the seven seniors whose high-school careers ended prematurely compared to the expectations.
Greater Latrobe was not the only heavily-favored team to fall in the Class 5A bracket, as No. 3 seed Plum, No. 4 Shaler Area, and No. 6 West Allegheny all dropped their contests, as well. Indiana Area, meanwhile, will face No. 7 Armstrong in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Armstrong defeated South Fayette in the first game at Valley on Tuesday, but before the Lady Wildcats and Little Lady Indians started the action, it was detected that the rubber in the pitcher’s circle was not the appropriate distance to home plate, prompting a delay of approximately 45 minutes.
Ind. Area Gr. Latrobe ab r h ab r h
S Zimmermn 4 1 3 Novak 3 1 0 Consentno 2 2 1 Bisignani 3 1 0 Hamiltn 5 3 1 Schmuckr 3 2 1 O Zimmermn 3 1 1 Je Tallman 4 2 3 Winslow 4 0 1 Jo Tallman 4 0 1 Carloni 2 0 1 Weathertn 0 0 0 Wood 1 0 0 Blair 3 0 1 Myers 3 0 0 King 0 0 0 McHugh 2 0 0 Straigis 2 0 0 Manzek 3 0 0 Williams 1 0 0 Trusal 1 0 0 Revitsky 2 0 0 DeGram 1 0 0 Watson 3 0 2
Totals 30 7 8 Totals 20 10 10Ind. Area 003 202 0 — 7 8 1Gr. Latrobe 202 020 0 — 6 8 1 Doubles: Schmucker, Watson (GL); Hamilton (IA) Home Runs: Je Tallman (GL); S Zimmerman, O Zimmerman (IA) Strikeouts by: Straigis-6, Williams-5 (GL); O Zimmerman-15 (IA) Base on balls by: Straigis-6, Williams-2 (GL); O Zimmerman-1 (IA) Winning pitcher: Olivia Zimmerman Losing pitcher: Kayla Williams
