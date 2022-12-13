There is an old saying that goes, “in youth, we learn; in age, we understand.”
For Derry Area senior Mara Lewis, this is a quote that she has embodied since she was a little girl in almost everything she does, including her interest in basketball.
“I remember sitting in the stands watching my sister play guard at Milton-Hershey,” said Lewis, who is the starting forward for the varsity program. “I just wanted to play.”
Once she got old enough to play, it was a coach who put her in a position where she excelled and grew to love.
“I played forward because Coach Hood put me there at age 6,” said Lewis. “It involves posting up, assisting guards, and getting offensive and defensive rebounds… but I prefer defensive ones because of the aggression needed to take the ball.”
This aggression was noticeable at the opening tip-off of Dec. 3’s game against California, where the Lady Trojans won their first game of the season, 49-34. The win was important for the program, as they are still developing and growing. Last season, they started the season with only seven girls on the roster; this season, there were 11 warming up on the floor led by Lewis.
“Mara is an outstanding young lady. She has been totally committed to our basketball team, and she had rarely missed an off-season workout or regular season workout or game,” said head coach Gene Brisbane.
While the growth of the roster seems slow, the growth and development of Lewis have been palpable due to her work in the weight room, something that has stuck with her since ninth grade.
“Coach Brisbane introduced a strength training program to us when I was a freshman,” explained Lewis. “After the first year, I just started noticing gains and was impressed by my maxes. I love it because I amaze myself.”
This confidence extends into the classroom as Lewis is near the top of her graduating class, and she has no one to thank more for this than her teachers during her youth years.
“To be honest, I had great elementary school teachers,” said Lewis, with a smile on her face. “They just motivated me to be educated and really did care about what they did for me.”
The concept of caring has carried with Lewis since then, as she became a mentor at Outdoor Odyssey, which incorporates leadership skills, high adventure, and team-building into a week-long curriculum for children. This experience, paired with her great memories in elementary school, has motivated her to pursue a career in psychology to become a clinical psychologist for adolescents.
“Outdoor Odyssey is a great program as kids come together and realize that they are more than their struggles and hardships,” said Lewis. “They are responsible for their own development and choices.”
When it comes to her big choice coming up, Lewis has one school in mind. She even had a zip-up hoodie on with it stitched across her chest, Haverford.
“My top school right now is Haverford, which is located outside of Philly,” explained Lewis. “It is a small school like Derry Area, and I like that. Plus I was able to take part in their ‘fly-in’ program and shadow a student. I loved the campus, and everyone there was so friendly.”
Although aggressive on the floor, “friendly” is definitely a personality trait that is synonymous with Lewis.
“She genuinely cares about her teammates and is a leader by example,” said Brisbane. “She is a great example of the quality student/athletes we have at Derry Area High School.”
But before graduating as a Trojan student/athlete, Lewis will compete this spring for the track and field team as a thrower, and for the basketball team as a senior captain, which is currently underway. However, it’s hard to ignore the impact of starts and firsts when it comes to Lewis.
“It’s difficult to tell how well we are going to do because we are in a tough section,” said Lewis.
“But I’m happy with how we started.”
