In a year in which very little has been typical, the Ligonier Valley football team finally had a sense of normalcy last week. Playing their first home game of the season after three straight road tilts, the Rams notched an impressive 28-26 win against Steel Valley at Weller Field.
“The whole game atmosphere, it almost felt like it was normal again,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “It was a great feeling, and the kids really responded well.”
In the process, Ligonier Valley (1-1, 2-2) showed that it could be a contender for one of the two playoff spots available out of the five-team conference. However, this week will provide another stiff test, as the Rams will return to the road to face unbeaten Serra Catholic, which is 1-0 in conference play and 3-0 overall.
The two-point triumph against Steel Valley on Friday likely represented the Rams’ finest performance of the season. Ligonier Valley outgained the Ironmen by more than 100 yards, and mostly avoided the self-inflicted damage that loomed large in previous weeks.
“We didn’t have those early hiccups and mistakes that have cost us in the first three games,” Beitel stated.
Still, Ligonier Valley could’ve won more comfortably if not for a pair of penalties that negated touchdowns.
Offensively, Ligonier Valley rushed for nearly 200 yards, with the duo of Nick Beitel and Haden Sierocky leading the way. Beitel produced 95 yards on 20 attempts, while Sierocky accumulated 76 yards on 16 carries, including several on the final drive that sealed the outcome.
Beitel credited the vastly improved offensive line, which includes a quartet of first-year starters, for the success on the ground.
“We got some things working last week, especially on the inside,” he noted.
The Rams also had an unlikely contributor in the rushing attack, as starting guard Kaden Faas shifted to the backfield on multiple occasions, scoring a 3-yard touchdown and adding a two-point conversion.
On the other side of the ball, the Rams limited Steel Valley to fewer than 200 yards of total offense. While running back NiJhay Burt produced 132 yards rushing, he was held below his season average on the ground.
“Overall, I thought our kids did a really good job trying to contain him,” Beitel said, noting that it was impossible to replicate his speed in practice leading up to the game.
Burt also broke a kickoff return for an 84-yard score, which prompted the Rams to angle kicks away from him for the rest of the night.
With their first conference victory now in the rear-view mirror, the Rams prepare for Serra Catholic, which has dominated the competition this season. In their three games, the Eagles have outscored their foes 161-39. Serra has reached or eclipsed 50 points in each game thus far, including its 54-14 victory against Shady Side Academy last week.
“Their foot’s on the gas from the first play to the last play,” Beitel said of the Eagles, who have shown a penchant for scoring in bunches even after the outcome has been decided.
Quarterback Max Rocco orchestrates the offense for Serra Catholic, as he’s passed for 367 yards and four touchdowns. His favorite targets have been Jayvon Campbell-Holt and Terrell Booth. Meanwhile, four different players have surpassed 100 yards rushing, with Machai Brooks-Dutrieulle and Paul Pearson pacing the way with 341 and 210 yards, respectively.
Speed has been the trademark of the Eagles, and the offense has frequently been ahead of the sticks, rarely facing third and long scenarios through three games.
To combat the Serra offense, Ligonier Valley will shift Lanigan McCulty into the starting lineup, as he’ll play a linebacker/safety hybrid role, as opposed to the traditional linebacker position typically occupied by Jesse Turner.
On the other side of the ball, the Eagles have already posted a shutout against Carlynton, and they’ve shown an ability to produce takeaways.
“Speed, with a whole lot of pressure. They just get to the ball quickly,” Beitel said of the Eagles’ defense. “Those types of things have been forcing mistakes by the opponent.
“In every first quarter of every game, they’ve gotten a big splash play on defense.”
Going against an unblemished opponent is nothing new for the Rams, as their two losses this season came against teams that are still undefeated in Apollo-Ridge and Western Beaver. And while this contest will likely have a significant impact on the playoff outlook in the conference, the Rams will continue to treat each and every game as a learning experience for their youthful group. Thus far, the team is ahead of where Beitel had anticipated.
“None of us feel any pressure. My philosophy coming into this season was that the only thing that mattered to us was everything within our four walls,” Beitel said. “I haven’t talked to them about wins and losses, and honestly, we go in with relatively the same game plan every week, because the game plan doesn’t matter if you aren’t doing the basics correctly.”
With a win on Friday, the Rams would move into one of the top two spots in the conference, with just one conference game remaining.
